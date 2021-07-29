TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Delta Variant: What Remote Working Could Mean for Women In Finance
Delta Variant: What Remote Working Could Mean for Women In Finance
Publish date:

LendingClub Stock Jumps on Record Quarter, Surprise Profit

Shares of LendingClub were up more than 50% in afternoon trading Thursday.
Author:

Shares of online lending company LendingClub Corp.  (LC) - Get Report jumped Thursday after analysts upgraded the company following its second-quarter surprise profit and strong revenue report. 

Analysts at Wedbush raised the company's price target to $33.50 from $25 per share while Credit Suisse raised its target to $28 from $16 per share. 

LendingClub shares jumped 55% to $25.11 in Thursday afternoon trading after reporting its second-quarter results following the closing bell Wednesday. 

"Our first full quarter operating a digital bank was the most profitable quarter in LendingClub's history," said CEO Scott Sanborn. "This is the beginning of a dramatically enhanced earnings trajectory for the business."

TST Recommends

The San Francisco-based company raised its full year revenue guidance by 45% and revenue grew 93% sequentially in the quarter. 

The company reported earnings of 9 cents per share after reporting a loss of 60 cents per share in the same period a year ago. Analysts were expecting a net loss of 40 cents per share. 

Revenue for the quarter jumped to $204 million from $44 million a year ago, also topping analyst consensus estimates of $130 million, according to FactSet. 

"Our transformation is fueled by our competitive advantages, which include our 3.5 million-plus members, deep data capabilities, marketplace model as well as our more efficient operating platform," Sanborn said. 

Separately, the company also announced that it settled a previously disclosed Federal Trade Commission investigation with a scheduled $18 million payment for consumer remediation. The company says that the payment is already accounted for in prior releases. 

robinhood (6)
INVESTING

Robinhood IPO Highlights Value, Controversy: Stock Indicated To Open at $38

Nikola
INVESTING

Nikola Stock Tumbles: DoJ Preps Fraud Charges Against Former CEO Trevor Milton

Stock Market President's Day Lead
INVESTING

Stocks Surge to Records, Shrug Off Disappointing GDP Data

Is Tempur Sealy's Nightmare Just Beginning?
INVESTING

Tempur Sealy Stock: Mattress Buying Rebound Drives Earnings Beat

Watch Jim Cramer on TheStreet 7/29
JIM CRAMER

Video: Jim Cramer on Robinhood, Facebook, Ford, PayPal, Infrastructure

Comcast Lead
INVESTING

Comcast Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat, TV Subs Fall

robinhood (6)
IPOs

Robinhood Stock: Brokerage Sets IPO Price at Bottom of Range

Jim Cramer on Travis Kalanick's Resignation: Uber Needs an Operator, Not a Pioneer
INVESTING

Uber Stock Falls on Reports of SoftBank Selling Stake