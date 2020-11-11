TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Lemonade Shares Off After Better-Than-Expected Results

Lemonade shares fell as the online insurance platform’s third-quarter earnings declined but topped analysts’ expectations.
Author:
Publish date:

Lemonade  (LMND)  shares fell on Thursday as the online insurance platform’s third-quarter earnings declined but topped analysts’ expectations.

Lemonade recently traded at $61.81, down 6.2%. But the stock has more than doubled from its July IPO price of $29 amid the technology-stock rally.

Lemonade posted a net loss of $30.9 million, or 57 cents a share, shrinking from a loss of $31.2 million, or $2.78, in the year-earlier quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for a 63-cent loss in the latest quarter.

Revenue dipped 6% to $17.8 million in the third quarter from $19 million in the year-earlier period. The FactSet analyst consensus called for revenue of $14.7 million in the latest quarter.

The New York company also forecast sales of $18 million to $19 million for the fourth quarter, and $91 million to $93 million for the full year. 

That beat analysts’ estimate of $16.8 million for the fourth quarter and $87.5 million for the year.

Last month, Credit Suisse analyst Michael Zaremski began coverage of Lemonade with an underperform rating and a $56 price target.

The company’s “valuation is too juiced,” given a Credit Suisse customer survey that showed weakness, he said.

The survey showed that satisfaction rates in important areas, such as the claims and application processes, were “materially lower” for Lemonade than the peer average, Zaremski wrote in a commentary cited by Bloomberg.

Lemonade needs “expense ratio improvement,” he said. And it must lower its acquisition cost ratio and raise its customer retention rates, particularly among young people, to attain lasting profitability, he said.

Tags
terms:
Earnings PreviewInsuranceEarnings
Five Prime Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Five Prime Therapeutics, Amdocs: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

US Judge Orders Trump Administration To Delay TikTok Ban
INVESTING

ByteDance Appeals Trump Order to Divest Tiktok as Deadline Nears

Apple is the world's most admired firm, according to FutureBrand Index. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

When Will Apple Finally Be a Buy?

Pre-approved Mortgage Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Mortgage Rates Hit Record Low 2.98% - MBA

US President Donald Trump's administration must identify individuals responsible for the
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says Treat Any Negative Market Reaction to Trump Election Disputes as a Buying Opportunity

Decorations at Alibaba's headquarters in Hangzhou, China. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Alibaba Singles Day Sales Hit Record High $75 Billion As Event Closes in Beijing

Stock Market President's Day Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Trade Higher as Tech Shares Post Rebound

Hot Tip: Tapestry CEO Hops on the Phone Amid 12% Stock Price Downdraft
INVESTING

Tapestry Lifted to Outperform at Cowen on Coach Strength