Huge Disney World Competitor Readies Its Own Pirate Ride

Disney World first opened in 1971. The resort is roughly 25,000 acres and it often seems like it's a universe onto itself. It is considered the most visited resort in the entire world, but even a behemoth like Disney has competition.

Of course, the Mouse House competes with Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios, but that's not the only major theme park in Central Florida. Roughly 40 miles beyond the Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report acreage in Florida, there is the place that is always building, Legoland.

Legoland opened its first theme park in 1968 in Europe, in California in 1999 and in 2011 Legoland opened a theme park in Florida featuring the much-loved favorite colorful building block toy, Legos. Legos and Legoland are owned by The Lego Group, which was founded by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, a Danish Carpenter.

Legoland is still owned by the Kristiansen family, Ole Kirk Kristiansen’s grandson, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen a third-generation owner and his three grown children, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, Sofie Kirk Kristiansen, and Agnete Kirk Thinggaard. The four family members evenly split their 75% share of the Lego empire. Keld will step down officially in 2023, his son Thomas will replace him on the family holding company board.

Legoland had an average annual attendance of 12.7 million at its resorts. Parents can expect attractions geared toward kids, and one nifty feature on the Legoland website is a height indicator letting you know what you can do with your youngster(s). This may save some heartache and time when going through the 145 acres of brick building fun.

Legoland Is a Cheaper Alternative to Disney World

Annual passes for the bricktastic resort in Florida can be bought in four options. Number 1 in awesomeness is the Awesomest Pass for $299. The next pass is the Awesomer Pass at $229, both of these passes have a buy 3 get 1 free option. The Awesome Pass is $179 and a Brick Pass is $119. All passes include parking, an annual pass for collectibles, and admission to Legoland Theme Park, which includes select annual events over 12 months. All Awesome Passes have a monthly pay option, allowing families and patrons to budget their brick building all year long. (The differed passes have different blackout dates).

If you’re not planning a long stay, the park also sells day passes. Day passes are available in 1-, 2-, and 3-day allotments. The 1-day pass is $84.99, while the 2-day pass is $109.99, and the 3-day pass is $144.99. Prices will vary depending on what time of year you set sail for your adventure.

A standard one-day Disney single-park ticket currently costs $109, a price at the low end of the company's variable pricing range.

Legoland Launches a Pirate Ride (and a Pirate Hotel)

Legoland Pirate Island Hotel is the best place to stay when planning your visit this November. Legoland Florida is busy building its next great attraction, Pirate River Quest, to set sail Nov. 2, 2022, which competes with Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" ride at its theme parks.

Lego lovers will board to go on a search for Captain Redbeard’s long-lost treasure. The reassure was taken by a troop of monkeys. The boat passengers will travel through the Cypress Gardens and uncover secrets while family and friends go on the great treasure hunt.

"The family boat ride will include scenes with Lego's Calico Jade pirate character plus plenty of action scenes with other pirate characters as well as monkeys, flamingos and even the kraken," Theme Park Tourist reported.

Pirate River Quest, however, shares a lot in common (albeit with storyline changes) with the original Disneyland version of Pirates of the Caribbean from 1967.