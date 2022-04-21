A legendary Las Vegas casino is close to a grand return. And a famous restaurant will also return there just in time for the NFL draft.

In many cities, a hotel that opened in 2001 would be considered relatively new. In Las Vegas, a casino that turns 21 without undergoing a rebuild or a massive overhaul feels dated.

The major casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report endlessly refresh their hotels. That could be a total revamp like Caesars turning its Bally's property into a Horseshoe or the sort of endless rolling revamp that happens at many of its properties.

MGM does the same thing because while Las Vegas respects its history, it also celebrates endless renewal. Famous names rise and fall while icons get brought down (perhaps to someday make a triumphant return).

One such return happens on April 27 when a casino that had been shuttered due to the pandemic reopens the night before one of Las Vegas's biggest events -- the National Football League draft. It's a return under historic new management and it includes more legendary names than just the one on the casino itself.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Welcomes Back the Palms Casino

The Palms has been closed for about two years. Its return came into focus in December when the Nevada Gaming Commission approved the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, as the new owner of the Palms. That makes the casino the first in Las Vegas owned and operated by a Native American Tribe.

That approval led to an accelerated opening plan for the Palms.

The gaming authority has recruited workers for more than 1,000 positions ranging from casino, operations, hotel management and food and beverage along with supervisory positions.

Once it reopens, the property will include more than 700 hotel rooms and suites, multiple casual and upscale dining options, meeting and convention space, a 2,500-seat theater, pool and spa, and Palms Place condominiums.



What might be the biggest draw at the off-Strip property? The restaurants -- and the casino's lineup includes some big (and even legendary) names.

Which Restaurants Are Coming to the Palms?

Las Vegas has perhaps the deepest roster of restaurants from famous chefs. Bobby Flay, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Fieri, Robert Irvine, Wolfgang Puck, and pretty much every chef you see on television has multiple eateries in Sin City,

Now, they will be joined by "Iron Chef" Michael Symon, who will bring back his Mabel's BBQ brand to Palms.

“We’re bringing back the classic Las Vegas buffet, along with our award-winning steakhouse, Scotch 80 Prime," Palms General Manager Cynthia Kiser Murphey said in a news release reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"We’ve joined forces with Tim Ho Wan to present world-class dim sum and with 'Iron Chef' winner Michael Symon to offer his wildly popular barbeque recipes — and the perfect place to party — at Mabel’s B.B.Q.”

Many Las Vegas buffets have remained closed even as the covid pandemic wanes and the city has returned to mostly normal operations.

The Palms will also offer Send Noodles, a casual Asian-inspired noodle bar that will be open late-night hours.

In addition, it will have numerous bars and lounges including something called the Ghost Bar, which won't open when the casino returns April 27.