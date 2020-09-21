Legend Biotech Taps Interim CEO Amid China Inquiry

Legend Biotech shares are lower. The company named an interim CEO amid an import-export inquiry by the Chinese government.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) stock tumbled on Monday after the company named an interim chief executive and said the Chinese government had begun an import-export-related inquiry regarding the company.

The Somerset, N.J., biotech said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it named its chief financial officer, Ying Huang, to the additional post of interim CEO.

Fangliang Zhang, who has been chairman and CEO, will continue as chairman, Legend said.

The Chinese authorities have restricted Zhang to a residence and will monitor his activities during the investigation, the company said.

"At this time, to Legend’s knowledge, no charges have been filed against any entity or individual," the company said in the SEC Form 6-K.

The Chinese customs authorities have not "provided any document indicating that the residential surveillance" of Zhang relates "to his role as an executive officer or director of Legend."

And the company said its operations have not been disrupted and are continuing as normal.

The investigation relates to "suspected violations of import and export regulations under the laws" of China, Legend said.

Legend said that on Sept. 17 it learned that China's Customs Anti-Smuggling Department "inspected places of business in Nanjing and Zhenjiang, China," of Legend’s parent and majority shareholder, GenScript Biotech, "and of certain subsidiaries, including Legend’s location" in Nanjing.

"In connection with the Investigation, the Authority also questioned employees of GenScript and its subsidiaries, including certain Legend employees who were previously employed by GenScript," Legend Biotech said.

Huang joined Legend in July 2019. For five years prior, he was a managing director and head of biotech equity research at Bank of America Securities.

His resume includes tenures at other Wall Street firms. And he was a scientist at Schering-Plough, now Merck & Co., focused on discovery of drugs for heart and central-nervous system disorders.

Legend Biotech focuses on discovery and development of therapies for cancer and other indications. Its lead product candidate, ciltacabtagene autoleucel, is in registrational clinical trials for patients with multiple myeloma.

American depositary receipts of Legend Biotech at last check were down 18% at $26.09.