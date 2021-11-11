LegalZoom Stock Drops on Quarterly Loss, Adjusted-Profit Miss

Shares of LegalZoom (LZ) - Get LegalZoom.com, Inc. Report traded lower Thursday after the online legal solutions and services provider swung to a third-quarter loss and missed analysts' expectations.

For the quarter, LegalZoom reported a net loss of $39.7 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with a profit of $9.4 million, or 6 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted earnings fell to 1 cent a share from 7 cents a share. The latest figure missed the consensus analyst estimate, derived from a FactSet survey, of 3 cents a share.

Revenue rose to $147.8 million from $131.5 million ahead of the FactSet consensus of $145.26 million.

Transaction revenue rose 5% to $66.9 million. But number of business formations for the three months to September fell to 106 from 117.

"Quarterly revenue growth rates in 2021 are impacted by the effect Covid-19 had on business formations in 2020," the company said.

Subscription revenue rose 24% to $73.3 million. Partner revenue dropped 8% to $7.7 million.

“We’re pleased by the results in the quarter with revenue coming in above the top end of our guidance range.” Chief Executive Dan Wernikoff said in a statement.

“Our transition to subscription continues to outperform as we aggressively build out an ecosystem of products and services to help our customers stay compliant after forming their business.”

Shares of the Glendale, Calif., company at last check fell 12% to $20.89. On Thursday it set a 52-week low $19.83, down 17%.

Legal Zoom expects fourth-quarter revenue of $142 million to $146 million. That brackets the FactSet estimate of $143.7 million.

For the full year, the company expects $575 million to $579 million in revenue. That's above the FactSet survey's call of $573.7 million.