LeBron James, Nike and Post Unite to Launch Another New Product

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James can't get enough of his favorite breakfast cereal.

Since 2006, James has reminded his fans on several occasions that he loves one brand of cereal over all others since he was a kid.

James has enjoyed Fruity Pebbles cereal so much over the years that he's teaming with Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report and cereal maker Post Holdings (POST) - Get Post Holdings, Inc. Report to launch a sixth version his Pebbles-themed shoes, the Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles, on March 7.

The unveiling of James' latest Fruity Pebbles shoe coincides with Post's launch the same day of its new Magic Fruity Pebbles cereal, which remarkably has a similar characteristic as the Nike LeBron Magic Fruity Pebbles shoe. Both the cereal and the shoe feature a color change to purple under certain conditions.

Magic Fruity Pebbles' red and yellow cereal flakes will turn the white color of milk to purple when the flakes and milk interact. And the Nike LeBron Low 19 Magic Fruity Pebbles shoes' photochromatic DCS technology uses the sun's ultra violet light to change the color of the shoe to purple.

Paying Tribute to LeBron's Favorite Cereal

"To have an original pair of my Nike sneakers pay tribute to my favorite cereal growing up is surreal," James said in a Thursday statement. "Putting them on and seeing the colorway come to life is even batter."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

The list price is $160 for the new Nike LeBron Magic Fruity Pebbles shoes, whose debut will also coincide with National Cereal Day.

Magic Fruity Pebbles cereal will be available at select retailers for a limited time beginning March 7, the statement said.

The Lebron/Nike/Pebbles partnership first debuted in 2006 with the Nike Zoom LeBron IV Fruity Pebbles shoe and returned in 2013 with the Nike LeBron XI Fruity Pebbles, in 2015 with the Nike LeBron XII Fruity Pebbles, in 2016 with the Nike LeBron Fruity Pebbles XIII and the Nike LeBron XV Fruity Pebbles shoe in 2018, according to nikelebron.net.

"The Pebbles brand is all about finding new ways to surprise and excite fans," Leah Broeders, head of licensing for Pebbles cereal, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Nike to launch this one-of-a-kind color-changing collab just in time for National Cereal Day. When we learned that LeBron was a HUGE fan of the cereal when he was a kid, we knew this was a no-brainer. It's truly the biggest partnership since the stone ages!"

Product Launch Includes Special Offers

Magic Fruity Pebbles boxes will include special offers for consumers, including 20% off one single item at Nike.com and a sweepstakes for a chance to win a pair of ultra-limited-edition Nike Lebron 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles color-changing shoes.

The cereal is also promoting a Yabba Dabba Dunk Contest for children ages 6 to 15 that encourages contestants to submit their most creative dunks and trick shots for a chance to win a year's supply of Pebbles cereal and chance to be featured on a JumboTron at a professional basketball game.

In addition to Nike and Post, the product partnership includes AT&T's (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report WarnerMedia, which licenses the Hanna-Barbera Flintstones cartoon character Pebbles. The cereal, which Post launched in 1971, was the first brand ever created around a TV show character, according to a Post statement.