Leading Index Predicts Growth Expanding in 2022

The U.S. leading economic index rose by 1.1&, besting a 0.9% increase predicted by The Wall Street Journal.

The index spike indicated that the economy will continue to expand in the first half of 2022, according to MarketWatch, even with the recent Covid-19 spike, inflation and the ongoing supply chain shortage posing a threat to growth.

The index has also risen by 4.6% in the past half year. The coincident index also rose 0.3%, while the lagging index decreased 0.1%.

The U.S. leading economic index is a comprehensive measure of overall economic performance of the United States economy.

It is made by assessing the total market value of goods and services produced in the country during a given time period. It is compiled by The Conference Board, a non-governmental organization.

The extent to which Covid and inflation may inhibit the economy are currently unclear, but Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast of next year’s growth to 2% in the first quarter, down from 3%, and also forecasted 3% and 2.75% growth in the next two quarters, a cut from 3.5% and 3% in its prior estimates, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Though it is unclear the extent to which the omicron variant will impact the economy next year, the index does show that the economy was seeing strong growth in November.