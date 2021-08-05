TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
2 Stocks Guiding Jim Cramer’s Approach to Markets Thursday
2 Stocks Guiding Jim Cramer’s Approach to Markets Thursday
Publish date:

Lattice Semiconductor Hits Record High as Analysts Raise Targets

Lattice Semiconductor's earnings beat and strong guide move analysts to raise their price targets.
Author:

 Lattice Semiconductor  (LSCC) - Get Report hit a record high Thursday as analysts responded to the chip products company's second-quarter earnings beat.

Shares of the Hillsboro, Oregon company finished up $1.87, or 3.2%, at $59.90. 

On Tuesday, Lattice posted earnings of 25 cents a share, up from 17 cents a year ago and beating the FactSet consensus of 22 cents.

Revenue increased 25% from a year ago to $125.9 million. The FactSet consensus called for a $120.3 million total.

"Strong revenue growth was driven by double-digit growth in each of our market segments based on the strength of our market leading portfolio," Jim Anderson, president and CEO, said in a statement.

For the third quarter, Lattice expects sales of $124 million to $132 million, while FactSet is calling for $128.2 million.

TheStreet Recommends

Benchmark analyst David Williams assumed coverage of Lattice Semiconductor with a buy rating with a price target of $66, up from $55, according to the Fly.

Williams said Lattice continues to have positive momentum across the core business and its roadmap expansion efforts remain "key drivers to the story."

Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay raised his price target to $65 from $58, while keeping an outperform rating on the shares. 

Ramsay said the company posted another beat and raise with all segments up quarter-over-quarter as ample on-hand internal inventory enables impressive execution. Ongoing Nexus progress and initial positive feedback for the Avant platform are encouraging, he said.

Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon boosted his price target to $50 from $40, while keeping a hold rating. 

Shannon said the company beat and raised again, driven by strength in communications and computing and industrial and automotive, as it continues to manage its supply chain better than most in the industry.

In April, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company would replace PTC  (PTC) - Get Report in the S&P MidCap 400.

Virgin Galactic Nears Final Phase of Test Flights in New Mexico
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Stock Rises; Sales Reopened Starting at $450,000 a Seat

Zillow Launches New TV Ad; Prepare to Get Teary-Eyed
INVESTING

Zillow Stock: Company Beats Estimates for Earnings and Revenue

MGM and Wynn Resorts Take on $1B Debts For Casino Developments
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Datadog, Wynn, Ping Identity, Booking, HubSpot

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

S&P 500, Nasdaq End at Records; Investors Parse Earnings, Recovery

Watch Cramer Live July 7, 2021
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Weber's a Buy; Robinhood Has Potential

Etsy Lead
INVESTING

How to Craft Etsy Trades After Earnings Selloff Rattles Bulls

Cardinal Health Beats Estimates but Sees Big Drop in Revenue
INVESTING

Cardinal Health Double Downgraded on Report, Competition

Amazon Bans Chinese Merchants For Alleged Attempts To Bribe Customers To Write Good Reviews
INVESTING

Amazon, Wells Fargo and BlackRock Delay Office Returns