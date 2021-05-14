Latest Upgrades and Downgrades: Nike, Amazon, Virgin Galactic

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes includes Nike, Facebook and Amazon.

Stock analysts this week were busy with upgrades, downgrades and price-target changes.

Upgrades

Nike (NKE) - Get Report was upgraded by Jefferies to buy from hold and lifted its share-price target on the sports apparel giant to $192 from $140.

Analysts at Wells Fargo Securities (WFC) - Get Report and Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash (DASH) - Get Report and increased their respective price targets on the stock, citing the company's strong results and outlook.

Unity Software (U) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Stifel analysts after the 3D videogame development platform reported a 41% jump in first-quarter revenue and raised its guidance.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from market perform, by a BMO analyst who also raised his price target on the the video-game maker's stock to $116 from $104.

Downgrades

Several analysts reduce their ratings and cut their price targets on Array Technologies (ARRY) - Get Report after the solar-energy-products company withdrew its annual guidance.

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report and Facebook (FB) - Get Report were downgraded by Citigroup analysts to neutral from buy. Citigroup left its price targets unchanged, at $2,415 for Alphabet and $320 for Facebook.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) - Get Report were downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan and other investment firms after the oral-care company posted mixed first-quarter results and soft guidance.

Analysts cut their ratings and price targets Aurora Cannabis (ACB) - Get Report after the company's fiscal third quarter came up short of Wall Street's expectations.

Price Target Change

Analysts at Jefferies, Piper Sandler and Citi have raised their price targets on the artificial-intelligence-driven lending platform Upstart (UPST) - Get Report.

Cowen slashed its price target for the space-tourism company Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report while affirming its outperform rating.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report received a price-target lift from analysts at Citigroup on what the bank’s research team sees as "ample room for growth in its B2B services."

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report received positive analyst commentary from Jefferies and Cowen in the runup to its May 18 first-quarter earnings report.

