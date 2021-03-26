Latest Upgrades and Downgrades: Advanced Micro Device, Netflix, Snap

TheStreet's weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades, and price-target changes includes Advanced Micro Devices, Snap, Telos and Sunrun.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrade

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from market perform at Northland Capital Markets.

Cloudflare (NET) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Truist analyst Joel Fishbein, who also raised his share-price target to $110 from $75.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) - Get Report was double-upgraded at Bank of America Securities, to buy from underperform, with a price-target increase to $50 from $43.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from hold by Argus analyst Joseph Bonner, who has a $650 price target on the stock.

Discount retailer Dollar General (DG) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from in line by Evercore analyst Michael Montani.

Nike (NKE) - Get Report was upgraded to outperform from neutral by Baird analyst Jonathan Komp, who affirmed his share-price target on the sports-apparel icon at $150.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS) - Get Report was upgraded by Benchmark analysts to buy from hold with a price target of $54.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Report was upgraded to buy from neutral by Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall, who raised his price target on the network-equipment company to $59 from $50.

Downgrade

Snap (SNAP) - Get Report was downgraded by Bank of America analyst Justin Post to neutral from buy. Post also cut his price target to $67 from $78 per share.

Broadcasting company Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report was downgraded to sell from neutral by UBS analyst John Hodulik, who raised its price target to $46 from $24 a share.

Five Below (FIVE) - Get Report was downgraded to in line by Evercore analyst Michael Montani, who removed Five Below from Evercore's SMID Cap Best Ideas List.

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report and Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report were downgraded in separate Wells Fargo notes as analysts expressed concerned that the media companies' recent gains may be overblown.

Science Applications International (SAIC) - Get Report was downgraded by Stifel analysts, who slashed their price target for the information-technology-services company to $90 from $115.

Price Target Change

Several analysts raised their price targets for Telos (TLS) - Get Report after the cybersecurity company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and provided strong first-quarter and full-year guidance.

Raymond James raised its share-price target for Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) - Get Report to a Wall Street high of $55 from $45, kept its strong-buy rating for the entertainment/restaurant chain amid solid sales.

Initiate Coverage

Susquehanna Financial analyst Biju Perincheril initiated coverage on shares of the solar energy company Sunrun (RUN) - Get Report with a positive rating and $75 price target.

Evercore ISI analyst Kirk Materne initiated coverage of the cloud-based data-storage group Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report with an outperform rating a $311 price target.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) - Get Report with a buy rating and $65 price target.