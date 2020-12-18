Senate Fails to Pass Direct Stimulus Bill With $1,200 Payments

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) objected to passing the bill via unanimous consent due to his concern about the deficit.

The Senate was unable to pass a stimulus bill Friday after Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) objected to a motion to pass the legislation via the parliamentary tactic of unanimous consent.

The bi-partisan bill was supported by Senators Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and was part of the next coronavirus relief package being debated in Washington D.C.

However, with Johnson's objection, Congress hit a speed bump in passing just the portion of the bill that featured $1,200 direct stimulus checks.

"I completely support some kind of program targeted for small businesses so they can reemploy, so they can reopen, to restore capital. What I fear we're going to do with this bipartisan package... [is] a shotgun approach," Johnson said, according to Axios. "We will not have learned the lessons from our very hurried, very rushed, very massive, earlier relief packages. We're just going to do more of the same, another trillion dollars."

However, Johnson's Republican colleague Hawley disagreed, arguing that paying working families is very targeted.

"This body has spent trillions of dollars this year alone on COVID relief. We're getting ready to spend apparently another $1 trillion more. And yet working people are told, they may be last -- if they get relief at all," Hawley reportedly said.

Hawley said that Sanders would be back in a "matter of hours" to try to pass the bill again. Both Sanders and Hawley have said they will block an extension to government funding when it expires on Friday unless direct payments are present in a relief package.

According to the Senate's unanimous consent rules, a senator can request unanimous consent to set aside a specific portion of a bill for a separate vote in order to expedite the process. If no Senator objects, the Senate permits the action, but if any one objects, the request is rejected.