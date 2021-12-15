Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Oh, Christmas Tree... How Supply Chain Delays Could Impact the Holidays
Oh, Christmas Tree... How Supply Chain Delays Could Impact the Holidays
Don't Wait, Click Now, If You Want That Delivered By Christmas

Fedex, UPS and USPS have a hard stop on the last day to ship and receive ground packages before Christmas -- and it's today.
Last minute shopping? Well Wednesday is the final day for holiday shoppers to get packages shipped before Christmas if they are using FedEx  (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report or the United States Postal Service for their delivery needs. 

FedEx, USPS and UPS  (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report released their schedule in October, with the dates pretty much lining up with last year's schedule.

UPS Ground seems a little more flexible, with a quick search of its website showing that a packaged shipped today via UPS ground from San Francisco to New York City arriving on December 22. 

While Wednesday is the last day for basic gift shipping options to reach your chimney before Christmas, the major parcel services also offer more expensive options to ship faster. 

UPS also offers 3-day select (December 21), second day air (December 22) and next day air (December 23) options. 

FedEx has express saver and three-day freight (December 21), second day (December 22), one-day freight and extra hours (December 23) and same day shipping (December 24).

USPS offers first-class mail (December 17), priority mail (December 18), and priority mail express (December 23).

Earlier this week, the USPS said: "Now is the time to mail your holiday greetings and packages to make sure they reach their intended destination in time for holiday gatherings and celebrations," while calling this week the "busiest week of mailing and shipping across the nation."

Unfortunately for those living in Hawaii and Alaska, those dates are only for the continental U.S. The last day for USPS ground shipping to Alaska was December 2. The first-class and priority shipping deadline is December 18 and the priority mail express deadline is December 21. 

