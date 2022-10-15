Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino Places a Big Bet on Christmas

A major new Sin City player has a bold way to win customers from Caesars, MGM, Wynn, and the rest of its Strip rivals.

Resorts World Las Vegas wants to crash the party and change the focus of the Las Vegas Strip. At the moment, the gleaming, massive new resort sort of sits as an island on the North Strip.

It's not far from Circus Circus and the new Fontainebleau, which will open in 2023, sits close by as well, but right now, Resorts World exists as an oasis on an otherwise pretty barren stretch of the north side of the Las Vegas Strip.

Currently, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) dominate Las Vegas' iconic 4.2 mile road with their casinos, which are packed pretty tightly together on the south and central sections of the Strip. Wynn Resorts (WYNN) has its two properties in the central area making them the sort of last outpost on the journey to Resorts World.

You can walk from Wynn, or any of the Caesars and MGM properties to Resorts World. The problem is that even though the new casino has a lot of bells and whistles (including an amazingly diverse food hall and an overall beautiful property) that may not be enough to entice people to make the trek (or get in a taxi or rideshare).

Resorts World stands as a top Las Vegas Strip property, but it doesn't really stand out compared to the other top-tier properties which are all much closer together. That means that the new kid in Sin City needs to do something to get people to make the trek.

And, now for the holiday season at least, Resorts World thinks it has that idea.

Resorts World Brings Christmas to Las Vegas

Las Vegas does not scream Christmas. There's no snow, a lot of neon, and really nothing that's evocative of the holiday season. Yes, many resort casinos decorate and Santa Claus might make an appearance on the Strip (next to showgirls, shirtless firefighters, and discount Batman) but Sin City never fully embraces the holiday vibe.

Resorts World hopes to change that with an 85,000 square-foot outdoor spectacular it's calling "Enchant on the Strip." The event will include a Christmas tree display, ice skating, and for some reason, a maze.

"Experience a world of adventure with awe-inspiring animated light sculptures, and discover our charming Village offering ice-skating, live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more. Open Nov 25 - Jan 1," the company shared on the Enchant website.

And, while mazes are more of a Halloween thing, Resorts World plans a unique take on that feature.

"Step inside a holiday adventure like no other and find your way to our epic 100-foot tall Christmas tree. Stroll through lighted tunnels and larger-than-life displays with your family and friends snapping photos all along the way. And while you are there, you can help Santa save Christmas! Select your Enchant location to discover your city’s magical Maze story."

There will also be a shopping village and some special treats.

"Try our over-the-top hot chocolate, spiked lighted cocktails, the best s’mores ever, hot entrees, specialty sandwiches, homemade donuts, and items you won’t find anywhere else," the company added.

Las Vegas Sends a Confusing Message

While it has some adult touches, Resorts World's Christmas event seems like its family-focused. That's an interesting play at when the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has been doubling down on its now 20-year-old "What Happens in Vegas Stays in Vegas" message.

The LVCVA has actually been running a new commercial with the tagline "You can bring your kids to Las Vegas, but why would you?" It's a clever commercial which shows parents telling their kids how Las Vegas offers nothing but broccoli and dentist visits.

Resorts World seems to be banking on the idea that adults on their own and those traveling with kids will want to embrace the holiday season. That's a bold bet, but Las Vegas has essentially been built on bold bets.