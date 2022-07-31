Las Vegas Strip Plans Return of Another Superstar Show

Another huge star is planning a Las Vegas Strip residency to begin in 2023 shortly after Adele's return to Sin City.

Just when you think the Las Vegas Strip has finished booking some of the biggest stars in music for upcoming residencies, along comes yet another megastar for a residency.

The list of stars performing residencies in Las Vegas over the past 60 years have included some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler.

Ongoing star residencies at many of the at Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report venues on the Strip include Katy Perry (Aug. 3-13), John Legend (Aug. 5-20), Shania Twain ( Aug. 26-31; Sept. 2-10), Santana (Sept. 14-25), Aerosmith (Sept. 14-29), Barry Manilow (Sept. 15-24) and Rod Stewart ( Sept. 23-30).

New Residencies Coming to the Strip

Image source: Shutterstock

One of the biggest superstars to announce a residency in Las Vegas, Adele, will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, which will run through Feb. 24 with a break from Christmas through Jan. 20.

Adele had planned to make her Las Vegas covid comeback with 24 shows scheduled earlier this year as "“Weekends With Adele” every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16. She had to cancel those 24 shows, however, as members of her crew contracted covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

U2, the second-highest grossing tour band of all time, reportedly will be the first group to perform at the new $1.8 billion high-tech arena MSG Sphere at The Venetian when it opens in 2023, according to Billboard.

MSG Entertainment, the new arena's developer, has not yet set a date for the opening, but it has said that it plans to have the arena open in time to participate in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship to be held in Las Vegas in November 2023.

U2 is planning a residency at MSG Sphere that will be spread out over several months and performed on non-consecutive days, Billboard said.

Hits and Jazz Returning on Stage

Along with all of this big Las Vegas Strip residency news comes word that Lady Gaga is planning a new residency production for Dolby Live in Park MGM Las Vegas in 2023, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Lady Gaga is currently on her latest tour, The Chromatica Ball, which resumes its final 12 dates on Aug. 6 in Toronto and ends Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. She began her Enigma residency at Park MGM in December 2018 singing her hit songs and introduced her Jazz & Piano residency performances in January 2019.

The final leg of Lady Gaga's residency at Park MGM in 2022 was nine Jazz & Piano shows staged April 14 through May 1. When Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas in 2023, she is expected to incorporate the Chromatica Ball show into her residency, but not her previous Enigma show, according to the Review-Journal. The Enigma show included a giant transformer robot, sequined body suit and a matching keytar instrument.

Lady Gaga, however is expected to include her Jazz & Piano shows, which include songs from the "Great American Songbook," in her new residency.