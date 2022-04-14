Las Vegas Strip Icon Getting a Major Makeover

It's hard to be unique in Sin City, but this huge property stands out.

The Las Vegas Strip has pretty much the biggest and best of everything.

The city, of course, has iconic casinos from Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report that range from glitzy and glamorous to bordering on kitsch.

It's a 4.2 mile strip of land that contains a volcano (for now), an Eiffel Tower, a Statue of Liberty, and more fountains than most people care to count.

The Las Vegas Strip offers a seemingly endless array of massive buildings devoted to casinos, restaurants, sports, and pretty much any form of entertainment.

You have NHL hockey, countless concert venues that welcome everyone from Adele to Poison, Lady Gaga to Boys II Men, and even venues devoted to virtual reality and e-sports.

If you want a steak or rare caviar at 3 a.m., the Vegas Strip has you covered.

There's also one other massive thing offered on the Las Vegas Strip: Shopping.

You can buy luxury items from pretty much every high-end brand, or get tacky socks, cheap sunglasses, and poker chips with your face on them.

The Strip has multiple shopping centers and malls, but the Miracle Mile Shops attached to Caesars Planet Hollywood hotel/casino stands as the pinnacle coming in at roughly 500,000 square feet, or 1.2 miles, of shopping, with over 170 shops, more than a dozen restaurants, and multiple live entertainment options.

Now, that iconic Las Vegas Strip shopping destination is getting a makeover.

What Are the Miracle Mile Shops?

Las Vegas has no shortage of shopping that appears to only be for wealthy folks, or people who had a big casino payday.

The Forum Shops at Caesars, a Simon Property Group (SPG) - Get Simon Property Group, Inc. Report mall, consists entirely of upscale retailers.

It's a mall that's fun to window shop, but not too many people can actually afford to venture in Cartier, Fendi, Gucci, Louis Vutton, Rolex, and the other shops that make up the bulk of this mall.

There are, of course, exceptions. Levi's (LEVI) - Get Levi Strauss & Co. Class A Report and Lulelemon (LULU) - Get Lululemon Athletica Inc Report (which is pricey for what it sells, but still something most people can afford) have locations at the Forum Shops.

But most of the mall seems like it's for gifts for spouses who didn't make the trip. Miracle Mile has more of the feel of an amped-up version of your mall at home.

Yes, Miracle Mile has some upscale restaurants and a theater in its center, but it also has Champs Sports (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report, Wetzel's Pretzels (JJSF) - Get J & J Snack Foods Corp. Report and, well, places to buy your kids a gift because you didn't bring them along.

It's a very nice mall, but it's more down-to-earth and for the people than many of the shopping options on the Strip.

What's Happening to the Miracle Mile Shops?

Miracle Mile has hired design and construction groups "Cooper Carry, Digital Kitchen, Sensory Interactive and VCC to overhaul the 500,000-square-foot shopping center.

"Renovations began earlier this year at the mall, which will remain open through a projected completion in spring 2023," the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

It's not a knockdown or a complete rebuild, but it's an effort to make the mall more modern and more in-line with Las Vegas now.

"The extensive interior and exterior transformation will include elevated finishes, upgraded technology, and digital design elements," according to a statement.

"New entertainment features will consist of exterior and interior immersive light, sound, and video experiences. Miracle Mile Shops guests will also enjoy new and upgraded restaurant zones."

The mall will remain open during construction.

“We are pleased to have such great partners who have a vision for the lifestyle destination that represents the Miracle Mile Shops brand. The expertise of our construction, architecture and design partners is unparalleled," said Miracle Mile General Manager Robert Buchanan.