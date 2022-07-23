Las Vegas Strip Close to Welcoming Back Huge Star

One of the last major events lost to covid looks ready to make a triumphant Sin City return.

Las Vegas has all the stars.

Whereas the city was once home mostly to kitschy performers like Donny & Marie, Wayne Newton, Carrot Top, and a whole lot of magicians, it now hosts some of the biggest stars in the world for extended residencies. Yes, most of those old-school performers are still there (well, Donny but not Marie) but many, if not most, of the biggest acts of the past few decades have Las Vegas Strip residencies.

The pandemic wiped out a lot of those shows and bringing them back isn't as simple as getting the performer back onboard. These large-scale shows are major events with expensive sets, a lot of production, and a sizeable crew needed to make them happen.

Whether you're seeing Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Aerosmith, or any of the other big names that call the Las Vegas Strip home for at least some of the year, it's not as simple as putting tickets on sale to get a show up and running. One of the biggest performers on the Strip, Adele, has a long-standing residency at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report Caesar's Palace.

Those shows have not returned for a variety of reasons, but now, it finally appears like what's arguably the biggest star in residency in Las Vegas will make her big return.

Why Adele Cancelled Her Caesars Shows

Adele had planned to make her Las Vegas covid comeback with 24 shows scheduled under the "“Weekends With Adele” name every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16. She had to cancel those 24 shows, however, as members of her crew contracted covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

That was a huge blow to Caesars as Adele had delivered roughly $50 million in pre-sales for the shows, Billboard estimated.

The cancellation was also a blow for the Las Vegas Strip in general as "Weekends with Adele" would deliver consistent sellouts at the 4,100-seat Colleseum at Caesars Palace. That's a large influx of wealthy people renting hotel rooms, eating at fancy restaurants, and gambling not just at Caesars, but at nearby MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report properties as well.

Losing those shows and having the Colleseum be empty on those nights was a stark sign that while Las Vegas had come a long way back, it wasn't fully there yet.

Adele Likely to Return to Caesars

Now, while it has not been fully confirmed, Adele appears to be headed back to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a new "Weekends with Adele" residency beginning Nov. 18 and running through Feb. 24 (with a holiday break), the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"Independent sourcing confirms social-media reports that the series will open on that date, with a formal announcement set for Monday morning. Look shows to stretch into February, with a break between Christmas and Jan. 20. The shows will reportedly be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as originally planned for 'Weekends With Adele,'” the paper reported.

The return, which Adele always claimed would happen, appeared in doubt when the set pieces for the show were removed from Caesars late last year.

Adele is making a documentary that's at least partially about her residency as well as her relationship with celebrity sports agent Rich Paul.

Neither Caesars nor concert promoter Live Nation has confirmed the dates or that the show will return.