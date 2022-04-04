Las Vegas Strip: Unusual Opportunity to Party Hearty Returns

Las Vegas isn't just about what Caesars, MGM, and Wynn offer at night; it also has some daytime events that attract crowds. A major one has now returned.

In Las Vegas, the party does not always wait until the sun goes down. Sin City has become a premier destination for day clubs -- nightclub-like parties held during the day -- so you can party while it's still light out.

That's a concept that likely does not work anywhere else in the world. People who visit Las Vegas want to have fun, and in many cases they're not willing to wait for darkness to fall.

Many of these day parties were casualties of the pandemic. As Sin City suffered from smaller crowds and Covid-related restrictions, pool parties and daytime DJs became a luxury that made no sense.

Every casino operator -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts, Limited Report -- offers some version of a day club. But the most famous version of this party scene takes place not at a Caesars or MGM property. Instead, it's at Apollo Management's (APO) - Get Apollo Global Management Inc. Report Venetian, and after being closed for nearly two years, it has been brought back.

Tao Beach Club

Classic Day Club Returns to the Venetian

Tao day club has been a Las Vegas fixture since 2000, In 2020 it became a pandemic casualty, which its owners used as an opportunity to revamp and revive the space.

"The transformation of TAO Beach is two years in the making, the final step of a complete reimagining of the five-acre rooftop pool deck of the original tower of The Venetian Resort," the company said in a news release.

"The newly renovated space, designed by award-winning global architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, will be more than double its former size, accommodating as many as 3,000 visitors.

"A key aspect of its concept, a new DJ booth takes center stage giving visitors a chance to dance poolside to the sounds of some of today’s biggest main stage acts."

Day clubs are unique to the Las Vegas experience. They take the features of a nightclub and bring them to the daytime hours. Tao offers DJs, music, pools, and drinks, but it's also a dining experience.

"As part of its elevated experience, TAO is drawing on its rich culinary traditions to offer a new poolside and cabana menu.

"Oversized sushi boats and over-the-top edible structures will give visitors a chance to feast with their eyes and mouths. Several other TAO Restaurant favorites, including beautiful seafood towers, sashimi carved table-side, and elegantly crafted hand rolls will enhance the TAO Beach experience," the company added.

It's About Las Vegas Being Las Vegas

The return of Tao is sort of Las Vegas officially saying it's back. A day club isn't something that would work in other cities, but Tao is one of many day clubs with Caesars, MGM, and other casino operators all offering some variation of the daytime party.

Tao sets the standard, however, with an all-star lineup of top-tier DJ talent.

"TAO Beach Dayclub will feature an artist calendar anchored by Swedish superstar DJ Alesso, who is embarking on a multiyear residency, and platinum-selling DJ and producer Fisher entering the second year of his residency with Tao Group Hospitality.

"The season will be filled with many additional top artists and live performers including Grammy-nominated producer and Black Book Records founder Chris Lake and others," the company said.

This is Las Vegas being its most Las Vegas. The pandemic restrictions have gone away, and Tao reopening sends tourists a major signal that Sin City has returned to normal. That should help the entire city build back its audience, as people know they can visit and have the full Las Vegas experience.

A return to normal with every Las Vegas activity being offered should benefit Caesars, MGM, Wynn, and every other casino operator. Day parties turn into night parties, which leads to gambling, expensive meals, and all the other ways people spend money in Sin City.