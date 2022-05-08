Las Vegas Strip Casino Shows Off an Iconic Image

Resorts World celebrates a first-of-its-kind event celebrating one of the most enduring images from the 1970s.

Las Vegas has more than its fair share of iconic images. The city has countless spots where visitors feel the need to take a selfie or just immortalize the moment with a picture.

Pretty much every major Las Vegas Strip casino has an iconic exterior while also hosting photo ops that range from kitschy (take your picture with a million dollars) to epic, like posing with some of the world's great art.

Head downtown and you can take your picture with everything from a bizarre variety of street performers (Elmo, Naked Cowboy, Showgirls, Mickey Mouse, Optimus Prime) to the famous kicking cowgirl neon sign Vegas Vickie, painted by prolific artist Jason "Borbay" Borbet.

That iconic image has been turned into a non-fungible token (NFT) by Circa Hotel and Casino, a Strip-like property that operates downtown on Fremont Street.

"The NFT will pay homage to Vegas Vickie, a 20-ft. blonde cowgirl neon sign who made her mark on the world-famous Fremont Street Experience in 1980, smiling into the crowds while perched upon Bob Stupak's Glitter Gulch Casino," according to a press release.

That was actually the first NFT issued by a Las Vegas casino. Now, Resorts World, on the North Las Vegas Strip has also decided to get into the NFT game.

Image source: More.Management

Las Vegas Welcomes a Farrah Fawcett NFT

Resorts World, won't be issuing the NFT, it will instead serve as the location to promote an NFT based on Farrah Fawcett's famous 1976 red bathing suit poster. The Farrah Fawcett Foundation and More Management plan to release an NFT collection based on the poster -- the highest-selling poster of all time -- which currently sits on display at Resorts World before the NFT Collection goes on sale May 17-23.

"This is the first time that an NFT drop has been revealed on the Las Vegas Strip, giving NFT collectors, fans and cryptocurrency enthusiasts the opportunity to visit Resorts World Las Vegas and see the collection in person," More and the Farrah Fawcett Foundation shared in a press release. "The NFT will be displayed on the resort’s exterior screens, including the 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED Screen, visible on the Las Vegas Strip and across the valley, as well as indoors on the 50-foot diameter LED Globe located in The District."

The original poster sold 12 million copies. It has now been "recast as an NFT, including limited edition variations of the poster by award-winning NFT artist, Elise Swopes."

Bidders can buy the various Farrah Fawcett NFTs beginning on May 17 at farrahnft.com.

The foundation has also issued a guarantee that the poster will never be replicated as a single NFT again.

“The opportunity to debut the Farrah NFT collection at Resorts World demonstrates how Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is moving towards a cryptocurrency-powered future,” said More CEO Peter. whose company developed the NFT collection.

Why Debut an NFT in Las Vegas?

Fawcett has no particular connection to Las Vegas. She was an actress most famous for her role in the original "Charlie's Angels." She also had a role in the 1970s action series the "$6 Million Man" and had a career renaissance in the late-90s with a featured role on "Spin City."

Launching her NFT collection at Resorts World isn't about the actress's connection to Sin City (which is totally different than "Spin City," which was set in New York). Instead, it's about the amount of attention simply using Las Vegas as a platform to get attention.

Resorts World, which opened in June 2021, was built with this type of event in mind. In addition to the advertising globe pictured above, the property has numerous screens it can use to feature various events and items.

“Working with companies like More Management furthers our commitment to be the most technologically advanced resort on the Strip and explore opportunities in crypto,” Resorts World President Scott Sibella said in the press release. “We are excited to use our incredible LED assets to showcase this NFT collection.”

Proceeds from the NFT sales will go to the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, a non-profit set up by Fawcett to support HPV-related cancer research, prevention, and awareness.