Las Vegas Strip Casino Brings Back a Music Icon

It may be cold and lonely in the deep dark night, but Caesars has found a way to show tourists a bit of paradise.

In Las Vegas, celebrities never die.

You can see hologram versions of Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston on the Las Vegas Strip while tribute shows feature performers from throughout the city's history. It's not uncommon to see a revue that has tributes to Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, Madonna, the Bee Gees, and pretty much any star you can think of (some living, some dead) all rolled into one performance,

Vegas icons like Frank Sinatra have never stopped appearing in various forms around the city, but as those icons slip even farther into history, Las Vegas has brought in a set of artists that appeal to younger (that word being relative) patrons.

That's why acts like Sting, Aerosmith, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and pretty much every well-known DJ has taken up residence on the Las Vegas Strip. Tourists in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, know those acts more than they know Elvis or Sinatra and Las Vegas has adjusted with the times.

Now, an iconic musician and his most-famous work -- an album that's one of the most played in the history of recorded music -- are coming to Las Vegas.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Caesars Flying Like a 'Bat Out of Hell'

Meat Loaf was an importable rock star. His "Bat Out of Hell" record, released in 1977 made him into a megastar with its theatrical production and rock opera-like storytelling.

"After a slow start and mixed reviews, "Bat Out of Hell 'became one of the top-selling albums in history, with worldwide sales of more than 40 million copies," Billboard reported when the singer died in January, 'Bat Out of Hell' spent 82 weeks on the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 14, and spawned three top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with 'Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad' going highest at No. 11."

And, while Meat Loaf would never quite hit those highs again, he recorded a number of other hits while "Bat Out of Hell" became a sort of generational work. Everyone of a certain age knew the album and many of their children became fans of it as well. An awfully high percentage of Americans can sing along to “You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth, and “Paradise By the Dashboard Light.”

Now, a new show based on the singer's most famous work has opened as a musical at Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Paris Las Vegas resort/casino.

Paris Las Vegas Puts Meat Loaf on the Menu

And, while jukebox musicals devoted to big name artists have long been a thing on Broadway, Caesars seems to have planned something that's more than just the artist's songs. The show, which just began its run at Paris Las Vegas. was described as "a pyrotechnic rock-n-roll musical never before seen on the Las Vegas Strip," in a press release.

The show will be performed at the Caesars property Tuesday – through Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $49 plus tax and applicable fees.

"The newly outfitted stage designed to display more than 112 set pieces is the perfect immersive backdrop to transport audiences into a post-apocalyptic city filled with forbidden love, rebellious youth, and unexpected moments of humor as told by a 26-member ensemble of powerhouse vocals," according to the press release.

Performances will take place in the Paris Theater .

"Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is a Rocky-Horror, Romeo-and-Juliet celebration of star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the tracks caught in a city teetering on the brink of disaster. When Raven falls in love with the rebellious Strat, all bets are off in this love-at-all-costs, rock-and-rollercoaster story based on uncompromising youth," Caesars shared on the Paris Las Vegas website.