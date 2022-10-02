Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top entertainers in the world continues as it welcomes a rock legend to Encore at The Wynn.

Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s.

Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.

Many big name entertainers would follow with performances on the Strip, including Elvis Presley's famed residencies that began in 1969. Magicians Siegfried & Roy were legendary entertainers on the Strip beginning in the 1990s and Cirque du Soleil produced several different shows over the years beginning in 1993 with Mystere.

In recent years, musical performers with residencies on the Strip have included Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler.

Dozens of Big Shows Scheduled

Some of the top shows coming to Las Vegas through the end of the year include Katy Perry at Resorts World Las Vegas, Oct. 5-Oct. 22; Barry Manilow at Westgate Las Vegas, Oct. 13-Oct. 22, Nov. 10-19; John Legend at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Oct. 14-Oct. 29; Santana at the House of Blues Las Vegas, Nov. 2-13; and Aerosmith at the Park MGM, Nov. 23-29, Dec. 2-11.

The Jonas Brothers, who performed at the MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, are coming back for three shows at Park MGM on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.



Superstar singer Adele will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, which will run through Feb. 24 with a break from Christmas through Jan. 20, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) announced in July.

Rumors have been swirling that Lady Gaga is planning a new residency production at Park MGM in 2023, but definite dates have not been determined. When Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas in 2023, she is expected to incorporate into her residency the Chromatica Ball show, performed on a tour which she just concluded, but not her previous Enigma show.

As far as shows planned for 2023, country singer Miranda Lambert will perform at Planet Hollywood March 24-30 and April 1-9 after finishing three shows Oct. 5, 7 and 8, while Sting has six shows scheduled at Caesars Palace from April 1-9.

Parrothead icon Jimmy Buffet brings his tropical rock show to the MGM Grand Garden on March 4 and March 11, 2023, after postponing shows on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 for unspecified health reasons.

Mellencamp Returns on Live and In Person Tour

Rock legend John Mellencamp, who co-headlined a show with legend Bob Dylan at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in August 2010, on Sept. 29 announced his return to the Las Vegas Strip with two shows March 24-25, 2023, at the Encore Theatre at The Wynn (WYNN) .

Mellencamp will undoubtedly sing many of the hit songs that he performed a dozen years ago, including "Authority Song," "Pink Houses," "Paper in Fire" and "Small Town." The shows in Las Vegas are part of the "Hurts So Good" singer's Live and In Person 2023 tour that begins Feb. 5 in Bloomington, Ind., and concludes June 24 in South Bend, Ind.