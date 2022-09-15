Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

A popular rock legend returns to the Las Vegas Strip for several performances in September and November.

The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler.

Residencies by big name performers are important to the success of the Strip as they not only pack thousands of paying customers into performance venues, but many of those people also rent Las Vegas hotels, eat in the area's upscale restaurants and gamble at any number of nearby casinos. And the biggest stars can bring in the biggest spenders.

Image source: Shutterstock

Superstar Performers Are Coming

Superstar singer Adele resumes her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, which will run through Feb. 24 with a break from Christmas through Jan. 20, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) announced in July.

Adele originally planned to make her Las Vegas covid comeback with 24 shows scheduled earlier this year as "Weekends With Adele” every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16. She had to cancel those shows, however, as members of her crew contracted covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

Megastar Lady Gaga began her Enigma residency at MGM Resorts International's MGM Park (MGM) in December 2018 singing her hit songs and introduced her Jazz & Piano residency performances in January 2019. The final leg of Lady Gaga's residency at Park MGM in 2022 was nine Jazz & Piano shows staged April 14 through May 1, 2022.

Lady Gaga is currently on her latest tour, The Chromatica Ball, which ends Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. After she wraps up her tour, Lady Gaga is planning a new residency production at Park MGM in 2023, but dates have not been determined.

When Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas in 2023, she is expected to incorporate the Chromatica Ball show into her residency, but not her previous Enigma show.

The Jonas Brothers, who performed at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, announced that they were coming back for three shows at Park MGM on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

Rock Star Returns to Stage After Illness

Maybe the most surprising return to the Strip for performances is rock legend Santana, which scheduled several shows for September and again in November, after needing to cancel some shows earlier this year after band founder Carlos Santana reportedly became ill before a July 5 concert at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Mich., near Detroit, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Santana reportedly became sick from food poisoning and dehydration. However, Santana and his band are ready to hit the stage again.

Santana will resume its residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Sept. 14 and continue with performances Sept. 16, 18, 21 and 23-25. This week marks the 10th anniversary of the start of Santana's residency at House of Blues. Fans of Santana will have many opportunities to catch the band on the Strip as it has committed to perform at House of Blues through 2026.

Other ongoing star residencies at many of the Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and MGM Resorts International (MGM) venues on the Strip include Aerosmith (Sept. 14-29, Oct. 2-5), Barry Manilow (Sept. 15-24), Rod Stewart (Sept. 23-30) and Katy Perry (Oct. 5-22).