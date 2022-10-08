Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Legend

The Encore Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas brings back a rock legend after postponing shows in February and March.

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation for hosting some of the greatest performers in the world is unmatched as the hotel casinos on the Strip continuously book headliners for residencies, as well as individual concerts, to bring the crowds to Sin City.

Despite a full schedule of concerts lined up for the Strip's various theaters and performance venues, unforeseen events can result in postponements and cancellations of shows, and Las Vegas has needed to deal with several rescheduled residencies and performances this year.

The good news for music fans is that the theater managers are masters at the ability to eventually reschedule postponed shows without having to cancel them. And most performers seem anxious to reschedule shows for their fans.

Shutterstock

Performers Postponing Shows

Tropical rock star Jimmy Buffett was the latest Las Vegas Strip headliner to reschedule performances as the "Margaritaville" singer postponed his Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 concerts at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) MGM Grand Garden because of unspecified health concerns.

Jimmy Buffett's Life on the Flipside show on Oct. 8 was rescheduled for March 3 and the Oct. 15 show moved to March 11. Ticketholders may simply use their tickets for the respective rescheduled show, sell tickets to another fan, transfer them to a friend or request a refund within 30 days.

Popular singer Adele was set to perform 24 dates at Caesar Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace this year, but those plans were put on hold when her "Weekends With Adele" show was postponed on Jan. 20 for covid-operational issues, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Singer Keith Urban filled Adele's cancelled dates in March and April and Sting performed some scheduled dates after that.

Adele has since rescheduled those performances for 24 dates from Nov. 18 through Feb. 24, 2023.

Covid postponements and cancellations have been an issue for Las Vegas Strip hotel casinos, performers and fans since the pandemic began in February 2020.

John Fogerty Returns to the Strip

Rock legend John Fogerty, who has performed his Creedence Clearwater Revival and solo hits for various shows at the Wynn Las Vegas since March 2017, is returning to the Encore Theater at The Wynn on the Strip for a six-show residency Nov. 9-19.

Fogerty will take the stage to perform his Creedence hits, such as "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," and "Bad Moon Rising," as well as his solo hits "The Old Man Down The Road" and "Centerfield," at the Encore after postponing those six shows that were originally scheduled for Feb. 23-March 5.

But that wasn't the first time Fogerty needed to postpone or cancel shows on the Strip as he pulled the plug on nine shows on his My 50 Year Trip tour scheduled for Nov. 4-21, 2020, at the Encore Theater because of the covid pandemic. Fogerty finally returned to the Encore Theater almost a year later in October 2021 to perform for his fans.

Legendary singer Lionel Richie, who needed to cancel two performances at the Encore Theater on April 1-2 because of back problems, is also returning to the Wynn for a six-show residency Oct. 12-22. The "All Night Long" singer performed a sold out show at the Encore on April 6 after recovering from his back ailment.