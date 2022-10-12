Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Act

The Las Vegas Strip has evolved over the years from hosting glitzy, if kitschy, performers like Donny & Marie, magicians Siegfried & Roy and pianist Liberace in the past to currently booking a parade of mainstream musical performers in long-term residencies.

What hotel casino owners know is that it takes more than a gambling casino for visitors to stay multiple nights in their hotel rooms. If they want guests to stay more than a night and keep returning to their casino tables and machines, they also need to offer gastronomically appealing restaurants and high quality entertainment for their customers.

In this effort, the Strip's top hotel casino owners, such as Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) and VICI Properties (VICI) , are busy lining up top notch performers in their venues on the Strip to keep the customers coming back for more.

John Legend performs eight shows on his residency at Caesars' Planet Hollywood Oct. 14-29, and as Legend ends his residency, Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo residency takes the stage at Planet Hollywood on select dates in November, December, March and April. Also, singer Lionel Richie is returning to the the Encore Theater at The Wynn (WYNN) for a six-show residency Oct. 12-22.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Aerosmith Residency Selling Out

But if you want to catch the Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM Las Vegas, better act fast. Half of Aerosmith's shows scheduled from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11 are sold out and tickets for the remaining four shows are 99% sold, according to vegas.com.

If you can't get tickets for Aerosmith, you can always buy tickets for a number of other residencies, including Santana with five shows Nov. 2-9. Rock legend John Fogerty performs his Creedence Clearwater Revival and solo hits for at the Encore Theater at The Wynn on the Strip for a six-show residency Nov. 9-19. And popular singer Adele has scheduled 24 shows in her "Weekends With Adele" residency at Caesar Entertainment's (CZR) Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning Nov. 18 and running through Feb. 24, 2023.

Several other residencies are already lined up on the Strip for 2023, including 16 more Santana shows in January, February and May; Sting's six-show My Songs residency at Caesars Palace April 1-9; and Rod Stewart's 13 shows booked for the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on select dates in May and November 2023.

Maybe the most prolific performer on the Strip, 1970s teen idol Donny Osmond, has booked 79 shows at Harrah's Showroom through May.

Juke Box Heroes Play The Venetian

Popular 1970s rock band Foreigner, which last performed a residency on the Strip earlier this year in March and April, just announced it is returning for a new eight-show residency in March and April 2023 at the Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort.

The "Juke Box Hero" performers will take the stage March 24, 25, 29, 31 and April 1, 5, 7 and 8 for its Best of Foreigner 4 & More Live residency. While fan club members could begin buying tickets to the shows on Oct. 11, tickets go on sale for the general public on Oct. 14.