Las Vegas Strip Bringing Back Huge Star

The Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip will bring back a huge star for a residency beginning in March 2023.

The Las Vegas Strip has a lengthy roster of superstar performers planning residencies at hotel casino theaters through 2023.

Sin City's visitors seeking a respite from the casino tables and video machines or locals looking to take a break from all the city's activity can take a detour to one of the many concerts featuring big name stars.

Superstar singer Adele will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 18, which will run through Feb. 24 with a break from Christmas through Jan. 20, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) announced in July.

Adele originally planned to make her Las Vegas covid comeback with 24 shows scheduled earlier this year as "“Weekends With Adele” every Friday and Saturday from Jan. 21 until April 16. She had to cancel those 24 shows, however, as members of her crew contracted covid and some of the set pieces designed for the performance were not ready.

Megastar Plans to Return to the Strip

Megastar Lady Gaga began her Enigma residency at MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Park MGM in December 2018 singing her hit songs and introduced her Jazz & Piano residency performances in January 2019. The final leg of Lady Gaga's residency at Park MGM in 2022 was nine Jazz & Piano shows staged April 14 through May 1, 2022.

Lady Gaga is currently on her latest tour, The Chromatica Ball, which ends Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. After she wraps up her tour, Lady Gaga is planning a new residency production at Park MGM in 2023, but definite dates have not been determined.

When Lady Gaga returns to Las Vegas in 2023, she is expected to incorporate the Chromatica Ball show into her residency, but not her previous Enigma show, according to the Review-Journal.

The Jonas Brothers, who performed at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, announced on Twitter that they were coming back for three shows at Park MGM on Nov. 10, 11 and 12.

Ongoing star residencies at many of the Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International MGM venues on the Strip include Shania Twain ( Aug. 26-31; Sept. 2-10), Santana (Sept. 14-25), Aerosmith (Sept. 14-29, Oct. 2-5), Barry Manilow (Sept. 15-24), Katy Perry (Oct. 5-22) and Rod Stewart (Sept. 23-30).

Top Band Will Open the Sphere

U2 reportedly will be the first group to perform at the new $1.8 billion high-tech arena MSG Sphere at The Venetian when it opens in 2023, according to Billboard.

Rumors are also placing country star Garth Brooks at a residency in spring 2023 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after Sting completes a six-show residency April 1-9, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Aug. 22.

Usher is currently performing in a residency at Park MGM with dates set for Aug. 26-31, Sept. 3-10, and wrapping up with shows Oct. 14-29. The performer's fans who can't make it to any of his shows in August, September and October need not worry, according to an Aug. 22 tweet from Usher.

The popular Vegas performer said he's returning for a residency at Park MGM beginning in March and ending in July 2023.

"I’m adding new shows to my Vegas residency March – July 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tix go on sale this Friday at 10 AM PT. Fan presale starts Wednesday at 10AM PT. Watch my socials or text (404) 737-1821 and I’ll hit you with the presale code. http://Ticketmaster.com/USHERVEGAS," he said on Twitter.