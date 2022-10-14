Las Vegas Strip Adding Unique Party Venue

Whenever you think the Las Vegas Strip has one of everything, something new gets added to the iconic 4.2-mile stretch of road.

While Las Vegas sits in the middle of a desert, it's easy enough to stave off thirst. On the Las Vegas Strip you can't walk more than 20 yards in any direction without coming across a bar.

The city has, for example, ubiquitous kiosks offering frozen drinks served in everything from cups to big plastic tubes.

And of course, you can wet your whistle at relaxed celebrity bars like Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, located next to Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Flamingo Resort Casino or the more upscale Vanderpump à Paris inside the company's Paris Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts (MGM) has its own mix of bars, from the Tap Sports Bar at MGM Grand to the higher-end Jupiter Cocktail Lounge at Park MGM, Beerhaus at the Park located outside T-Mobile Arena, and pretty much any kind of bar you might want to visit.

The Las Vegas Strip makes it very easy to get a drink at everything from a dive bar to one with robot bartenders, and even a new venue owned by Bruno Mars.

When it comes to beer, wine, and cocktails, Las Vegas has the sin part of Sin City covered. But that does not mean the Strip can't be home to something a little different.

That's where BrewDog enters the equation.

Image source: BrewDog

New Las Vegas Brewery Goes Big

While it's hard, maybe impossible, to bring something truly new to Las Vegas, going bigger than everybody else has always been a viable strategy.

The Las Vegas Strip has breweries, but it does not have a massive brewery with a rooftop overlooking the heart of the street.

That's what BrewDog will be bringing to Las Vegas when it opens the first-ever carbon-negative bar on Dec. 2. The grand opening will be celebrated with a rooftop concert and a promotion where someone wins a $1 million bar tab they can spend over the next 20 years.

"Our Las Vegas bar will encompass a huge 30,000-square-foot rooftop space atop the iconic Showcase Mall on the Paradise Strip, in the heart of Las Vegas, just north of the MGM Grand and across from the Park MGM Las Vegas," the company said on its website.

"This will be the place to soak up the hedonistic atmosphere and unparalleled views of Sin City. Decked out with a 30-foot illuminated sign on our fourth-floor rooftop, we are well and truly letting the city know that the Dog has landed."

The new bar will offer 96 taps and an on-site brewery.

The Las Vegas Strip Bar Keeps Getting Raised

Just building something new on the Las Vegas Strip no longer cuts it. To get attention you need to be bigger, better, or just different.

That's at least partly why Caesars is rebranding its sort of themeless Ballys under its gambler-centric Horseshoe brand. The new name and concept will set the property apart from the other choices on the Strip.

Horseshoe, in addition to having an old-school Las Vegas vibe, will also offer a modern take on a sportsbook. The venue, which will be led by the celebrity chef Guy Fieri, will be very different from most books on the Strip.

“We’ve got a new project that’s coming," Fieri said at an event honoring first responders. "They came and said, ‘Hey, listen, we know that we have the Linq and we crush over there. What do you think about doing, like, a food sportsbook-themed event in Bally’s Horseshoe?’”

Fieri is not alone in raising the celebrity game.

Martha Stewart has a new restaurant in Paris Las Vegas. And MGM has a huge lineup of big names that lean more on culinary masters than Food Network stars. Alain Ducasse, Julian Serrano, Masaharu Morimoto, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and Wolfgang Puck all have eateries on-site at various MGM properties.