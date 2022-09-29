Las Vegas Shows Postponed by a Beloved Performer

Las Vegas is the live music capital of the world, and it has something for nearly all tastes.

In recent years, promoters such as MGM Resorts (MGM) have made an effort to appeal to a younger clientele by booking pop acts such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga for residencies.

They’ve also begun offering residencies to EDM artists such as Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki. Then there’s the matter of the upcoming MySpace Emo nostalgia festival When We Were Young, featuring My Chemical Romance and Paramore, and the recently concluded Life Is Beautiful festival, which featured alternative rock acts such as Arctic Monkeys and Lorde.

That said, Las Vegas is fully capable of walking and chewing gum. It’s also fully capable of reaching out to the younger generation while also maintaining its eternal appeal to an older audience who want to seek out the classics of their youth, as guitar god Santana has an ongoing residency, and Aerosmith are currently in the midst of their “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” stay at the Park MGM.

But unfortunately for those who made plans, one mega-popular touring act has canceled his shows for the rest of the year, owing to health concerns.

Jimmy Buffett Is A Touring Icon

Jimmy Buffet, the creator of the Jimmy Buffet lifestyle, is a restaurant mogul thanks to his mega-popular Margaritaville chain, a budding cruise ship titan thanks to his Margaritaville Paradise line, and is also the owner of several retirement centers. To top it all off, he’s also a dedicated environmental activist who has worked to preserve endangered areas along the Florida coast.

But Buffet wouldn’t have had the cultural or monetary clout to achieve any of that if he hadn’t made his name penning odes to the escapist joys of island living, letting your cares drift away and wondering where that tattoo came from.

After making his name as a ‘70s country-adjacent songwriter, he built up a dedicated following of Parrotheads who have have been reliably coming out for decades.

Jimmy Buffett Has Canceled His Vegas Shows

Buffet may be a mogul. But you’re nothing without your health.

So as such, unspecified health concerns have prompted Buffett to reschedule his shows at MGM Grand Garden that were set for Oct. 8 and Oct. 15. They will now take place on March 4 and March 11 of next year. An upcoming show in San Diego will be rescheduled to an as yet undetermined date while shows in Nampa, Idaho and Salt Lake City have been canceled.

Buffett’s team posted on social media that Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year. On doctor’s orders, he must take this time to recuperate and heal. Jimmy looks forward to getting back on stage next year.”

Tickets for the October shows will be honored next year. If that doesn’t work for your schedule, fans have 30 days to request a refund from point of purchase.

While this is no doubt disappointing news, there's still plenty to see in Las Vegas. And if any fans simply can't make the new date work and are heading to Vegas anyway, they can always visit the Las Vegas Margaritaville Restaurant.