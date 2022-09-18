Las Vegas Getting a First-of-its-Kind Casino Hotel

Between the downtown Fremont Street area and the Las Vegas Strip, Sin City offers nearly everything, but something totally new is headed to the city.

Las Vegas caters to pretty much everyone. If you want to gamble in a giant pyramid or swim under a replica of the Eiffel Tower, well MGM Resorts International's (MGM) Luxor offers one and Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) Paris Las Vegas has the other. Those are just two random examples from a city where you can experience world-class luxury and every other type of experience sometimes without having to travel very far.

You get glitz and glamour on the Las Vegas Strip, but that same stretch of road also offers dive bars, cheesy gift shops, and everything in between. MGM and Caesars each own multiple properties on the Strip and they try to offer something for everyone.

Both companies have high-end properties, some that have even higher-end enclaves inside of them, as well as more budget friendly options. The two companies also offer everything from top-tier restaurants from the world's greatest chefs to fast-food chains from around the country.

Caesars and MGM go after broad audiences and that has allowed its competitors to go after more specific audience segments. Red Rock Resorts (RRR) , for example, targets locals and some of the Fremont Street casinos try to serve older customers looking for a classic feel. Now, Fifth Street Gaming has advanced its plans to develop "the first U.S. hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community," the company shared in a press release.

Shutterstock

Lucky Club Casino Undergoing a Major Transformation

Lucky Club, owned by Fifth Street Gaming, will be transformed into Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino at Hotel Jefe. The new project, which was announced in April, breaks ground Sept. 20. It's a partnership between Fifth Street and the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina chain.

The North Las Vegas property will offer "Ojos Locos Sports Cantina as its dining, entertainment and nightlife centerpiece," the two companies shared.

“We are gratified to join together on this endeavor with Ojos Locos, a vibrant and growing brand which has, over the last 12 years, established itself as a national leader in providing authentic hospitality experiences to the Latino community,” said Fifth Street CEO Seth Schorr. “Their expertise, combined with our 15-year record of producing successful events designed for the Latino audience in Southern Nevada, makes them the ideal partner in this first-ever Latino-focused integrated gaming, dining and entertainment venture.”

When the renovations are completed, which is expected to be before the end of the year, the redesigned casino/hotel will offer a 10,000-square-foot casino, 10,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor entertainment space and a restaurant able to accommodate nearly 300 guests.

Fifth Street Wants to Serve the Latino Community

“I think that Latino community is one that is deserving of an experience that is designed specifically for them in every way,” Schorr told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The language is the most obvious but food, entertainment, all of our programs are completely programmed for the Latino community.”

The hotel will remain open during the renovations while the casino and restaurant will be closed.

"The hotel-casino will continue to offer a robust calendar of concerts featuring Latino artists, Mexican rodeos and food festivals," Fifth Street added.

“We look forward to adding to the Latino community experience with our excellent service, delicious food and fun atmosphere,” Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Marketing Vice President Laura Caudillo added.