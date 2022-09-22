Las Vegas Casino Brings Back, Expands Unique Experience

You can do almost anything on the Las Vegas Strip, but not this (and it may be worth the trip to fulfill this fantasy).

You can be a different person in Las Vegas than whoever you might be during your day-to-day life. For many people, this means indulging in ways they might not consider under other circumstances. That can mean anything from indulging in adult beverages more than usual (and other substances that are legal in Nevada) to gambling, eating fancy meals. or deciding that sleep is for the weak.

When you visit the Las Vegas Strip, you can gamble all night, find yourself doing shots with strangers as the sun comes up, or do countless other things you might never consider outside of Sin City. Las Vegas also offers the chance for people to check things off their bucket lists.

That might mean seeing a headline act like Elton John, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, John Legend, or some other megastar in residency at a Caesars Entertainment (CZR) or MGM Resorts International (MGM) property. It could also mean dining at a top-tier restaurant like Nobu or Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace or Tom Colicchio's Craftsteak or Eataly at MGM Grand and Park MGM respectively.

Some people also want to try things in Las Vegas that they may not get the chance to do elsewhere. And while the major Strip properties offer the opportunity to get a tattoo, have an IV injection to help recover from jet lag (or a hard night), party at night and/or day clubs, along with countless other activities, there's one thing you can't be on the Las Vegas Strip -- a mermaid.

To do that, you'll have to go off-Strip to the Silverton Casino, a unique boutique resort located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas.

Image source: Silverton Casino

Las Vegas Resort Offers Mermaid School

Getting attention at an off-Strip property can be a challenge. Silverton Casino Hotel has leveraged its unique "mermaids" to help woo customers away from Caesars, MGM, and the other big players on the Las Vegas Strip.

When the property opened in 2004, it offered a mermaid show inside its 117,000 gallon tank as its main attraction. That show ended, but the mermaids stayed, swimming in the tank multiple times per day to entertain guests.

And, in 2019, before the pandemic, the Silverton added a Mermaid School for kids ages 7-12. That offering closed during the pandemic and was brought back in April with teens and adults are also allowed on select dates, Corey Levitan of Casino.org reported.

The class, which costs $175 per person offers would-be mermaids the chance to don a tail (you don't get to keep it) and get a lesson in being a mermaid while swimming in the hotel's huge tank.

Silverton Hotel Casino Undergoing a Major Renovation

This expansion of Mermaid School comes while Silverton Casino Hotel undergoes "a complete reimagining of its hotel offering, creating a new boutique hotel experience to anchor the resort," the company shared in a press release.

The property's 300 rooms will be redesigned and remodeled into what the company called "three distinct design stories:"

Cowboy Kitsch Collection: Rooms featuring a quirky blend of rustic chic with tasteful modern accents

Rooms featuring a quirky blend of rustic chic with tasteful modern accents Rustic Modern Collection: Rooms featuring natural, aged, and weathered furnishings, with the sense of natural warmth of the outdoors

Rooms featuring natural, aged, and weathered furnishings, with the sense of natural warmth of the outdoors Livin' Lodge Collection: rooms inspired by the elegant Rockies glam design, and the legendary cattle baron homes found in the West.

"This is more than a room remodel," said Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer. "This was an opportunity to creatively reinvent our entire hotel operation in Las Vegas. While we are keeping aspects of our lodge theme that our guests have enjoyed over the years, our new rooms and suites will envelop our guests in a new spirit of rustic elegance, providing a unique Las Vegas hotel experience."

The $45 million renovation is expected to be completed early in 2023.