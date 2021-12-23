Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why This Portfolio Manager Is Feeling Optimistic At the End of the Year
Why This Portfolio Manager Is Feeling Optimistic At the End of the Year
Publish date:

Larry Summers Sounds Alarm Bells For Lurking U.S. Recession

Summers told Bloomberg it will be challenging to reduce inflation without giving rise to recession.
Author:

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers paints a grim picture of the future of the U.S. economy, according to a Bloomberg report.

Noted economist Summers has cautioned that the Federal Reserve's delayed response to tackle record high inflation could tip the world's largest economy towards a recession.

“We’ve got a fairly serious inflationary situation,” Summers told Bloomberg during a podcast titled "Stephanomics."

Roughly 10 days ago, the central bank said it will start winding down pandemic support in what could be the first move towards increasing historically low interest rates. 

The fed said it may also set the stage for three potential rate hikes in the coming year.

But Summers says it might be too late already.

TheStreet Recommends

“My fear is that we are already reaching a point where it will be challenging to reduce inflation without giving rise to recession," Summers told Bloomberg.

U.S. consumer price inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in four decades last month, according to latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"If I thought we could sustainably run the economy in a red-hot way, that would be a wonderful thing, but the consequence, and this is the excruciating lesson we learned in the 1970s, of an overheating economy is not merely elevated inflation, but constantly rising inflation,” Summers told Bloomberg.

Inflation has slammed U.S. households, a recent poll by Gallup found.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.8%, the BLS said, with both tallies essentially matching Wall Street forecasts.

President Joe Biden said a few weeks ago that inflation has peaked after rate of inflation touched a 39-year-high. 

"It’s the peak of the crisis. I think you’ll see it change sooner than, quicker than, more rapidly than it will take, than most people think," according to a Dec. 10 Bloomberg report.

Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Is Today's Strong And Under The Radar Stock
INVESTING
QQQMSFTAAPL

Will Santa's Rally Deliver the Nasdaq to Record Levels? Let's Check the Chart.

Gas Station Lead
INVESTING
LUVDAL

Gas Prices Drop for Holiday Travel Season; Up $1.09 Per Gallon Year-Over-Year

Elon Musk Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING
AAPLTSLAGOOGL

Hawkish Fed And First Female President: Some Of Doug Kass's Wildest Predictions For 2022

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant will soon be showing up in more places than just your smart speaker.
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon Reportedly Contends With Fading Interest in Alexa Smart Speaker

Amazon Staten Island Union Lead
LIFESTYLE
AMZNSBUXTWTR

Amazon Workers Renew Union Push On Staten Island

Super Bowl LV Lead
INVESTING

Crypto.com, FTX to Shell Out Millions for Super Bowl Ads

Amazon Warehouse Lead
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon Pittsburgh Warehouse Gets Local-Council Nod, Faces Resistance

Nikola Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday