Lantheus Soars on FDA Approval of Prostate Cancer Identifier

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) - Get Report skyrocketed Thursday after the diagnostic medical imaging agents company said federal regulators had approved its Pylarify imaging agent to identify suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer.

Shares of the North Billerica, Mass., company were soaring nearly 20% on Thursday to $23.32.

Lantheus said in a statement that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the treatment, an F 18-labeled prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent.

The company said Pylarify will be immediately available in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern regions and availability is expected to expand over the next six months. Broad availability is expected across the U.S. by year-end.

Adverse reactions, such as headache, dysgeusia and fatigue, were reported in less 2% of patients in clinical trials. A delayed hypersensitivity reaction was reported in one patient with a history of allergic reaction.

Lantheus said that identifying suspected metastatic disease in men considering initial definitive therapy is important to optimize treatment planning and to avoid futile interventions.

Up to 50% of men with localized prostate cancer who undergo initial curative intent or management experience recurrence of their disease within 10 years of treatment, the company said.

"We believe Pylarify represents a paradigm shift in the identification and management of patients with suspected metastasis or recurrent prostate cancer," Mary Anne Heino, president and CEO, said in a statement, "providing more accurate and earlier detection of disease than conventional imaging so that doctors, along with patients and their families, can make more informed treatment decisions."

In March, Lantheus announced it had exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize NTI-1309, a PET oncology imaging agent from Noria Therapeutics.