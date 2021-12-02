Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Who is Bret Taylor?
Who is Bret Taylor?
Publish date:

Lands' End Stock Drops; Q3 Report Notes Supply-Chain Challenges

Retailer Lands' End says inventories recovered heading into the Cyber Monday week.
Author:

Shares of Lands' End  (LE) - Get Lands' End, Inc. Report fell on Thursday after the retailer reported fiscal-third-quarter results and noted supply-chain "challenges."

For the third quarter ended Oct. 29 Lands' End reported earnings of $7.4 million, or 22 cents a share, 3% higher than the $7.2 million, or 22 cents a share, of the year-earlier quarter. 

Revenue rose 4.4% to $375.8 million from $360 million in the year-earlier period.

Shares of the Dodgeville, Wis., company at last check fell 10% to $19.73. They've traded on Thursday off as much as 17% at $18.13.

Land's End is a multichannel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. 

TheStreet Recommends

"We delivered encouraging results in the third quarter, given the challenging environment," President and Chief Financial Officer Jim Gooch said in a statement.

"We have taken numerous actions to expedite receipts, and despite supply chain delays, which negatively impacted our in-stock position and sales early in the fourth quarter, we recovered our in-stock position to historical levels heading into Cyber Week." 

“Our third quarter performance reflects the long-term strength and resiliency of our digitally led business model, as we navigated the dynamic global supply chain challenges while still delivering on our adjusted Ebitda expectations," Chief Executive Jerome Griffith said in a statement.

"For Cyber Week, which just concluded, our sales increased high single digits as a result of strong demand online and in store and our improved in-stock positions," Griffith added.

For the fourth quarter, Lands' End expects revenue to increase 4% to 7%, to between $560 million and $575 million.

The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter net income  per share of 27 cents to 36 cents.

iPhone Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Slides After Report Company Warned Suppliers On Weakening iPhone Demand

Boeing Lead
MARKETS
BA

Boeing Stock Surges As China Aviation Authorities Ready 737 MAX Return

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLBADG

Boeing Helps Dow Power Through Omicron Worries: Apple Holds Down Nasdaq - Stock Market Today

Kroger Lead
MARKETS
KR

Kroger Stock Leads S&P 500 On Q3 Earnings Beat, Profit Guidance Lift As Grocery Demand Booms

Glaxo, IP and PetMed Poised to Go Higher
INVESTING
GSKLLYREGN

Glaxo-Vir Antibody Drug Appears Effective vs. Omicron, Cleared by UK

Major League Baseball Lead
INVESTING
PEPKOBUD

MLB Locks Out Players as New TV Deals Set to Start in 2022

US President Donald Trump did not coordinate his executive orders against Chinese companies with governmental agencies, which is
INVESTING
FBTWTRDWACU

Trump Venture Seeks $1B Hedge-Fund Backing for Social-Media Plan

santa roof sh
INVESTING

Hulbert: The Santa Claus Rally Isn't Real; Don't Buy Into It