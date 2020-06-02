Lands' End Sports Wider-Than-Expected Quarterly Loss

Casual-prep retailer and uniform maker Lands’ End sports a wider-than-expected loss as Covid-19 pushes consumers and businesses away from clothing and uniforms.

Preppy nautical-focused retailer and uniform maker Lands’ End (LE) - Get Report on Tuesday reported a wider-than-expected first-quarter loss as the Covid-19 pandemic prompted consumers to turn away from non-essential goods like clothing and businesses like airlines to shelves plans for new uniforms.

The Dodgeville, Wisconsin-based company reported a net loss of $20.6 million, or 64 cents a share, vs. a loss of $6.8 million, or 21 cents a share, in the comparable year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting a loss of 56 cents a share.

Sales dropped 17.3% to $217 million, down from $262.4 million a year ago and below analysts’ forecasts of $218 million. U.S. e-commerce sales dropped 16.5% during the quarter, while international e-commerce sales were roughly flat, the company said.

Company-operated stores registered same-store sales growth of 14.2% in February before closing in mid-March.

While a tough end to the first quarter, Lands’ End CEO Jerome Griffith expressed optimism that a rebound in global e-commerce sales beginning in mid-April and continuing through May “demonstrate the resiliency of our business.”

In addition to strong sales in both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar, the company remains on track to launch Lands’ End on kohls.com and in 150 Kohl’s (KSS) - Get Report retail stores this coming fall, Griffith said – something that should continue to boost sales.

For the second quarter, the company said it expects net revenue to decline to the “mid to high single digits” over the same period last year, assuming ‘high-single-digit growth year over year in global e-commerce and, more importantly, a reopening of its retail stores by the end of June.

Its “outfitters” business, however, which includes making uniforms for the likes of American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and other large travel-industry companies as well for various businesses and schools, is expected to weigh on sales and earnings, the company said.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report employees in January revealed plans to take Lands' End to court, claiming uniforms made by the retailer contain heavy metals and chemicals they fear could cause health problems.

Launched as a mail-order operation for yachting gear‚ Lands' End kicked off with an 84-page "Yachtsman’s Equipment Guide" in 1963, with only three pages of clothing.

Shares of Lands' End were up 0.42% at $7.25 in premarket trading on Tuesday.