LabCorp Gets FDA Emergency Approval for New Covid-19 Test

LabCorp (LH) - Get Report on Friday said that it received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a new type of high-speed Covid-19 test.

The Burlington, N.C.-based company said in a statement that the FDA has granted approval for it to roll out the new test, which uses heat and technology to extract RNA from samples collected for Covid-19 molecular testing, according to the company.

LabCorp said its testing methodology, which uses heat to trap viral particles that can be tested for the disease, “… helps improve the speed and efficiency of RT-PCR tests, considered the ‘gold standard’ for active infections."

“We are excited to pioneer and introduce RNA-extraction free methodology in our laboratories, and to the diagnostic community at large,” LabCorp Diagnostics Chief Scientific Officer Marcia Eisenberg said in the statement.

LabCorp already makes short nasal swab Covid-19 tests for at-home collection that provide results in 24 hours.

The announcement came on the same day that U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, revealed they have contracted Covid-19.

The president announced on Twitter at about 1 a.m. ET Friday that he and the first lady had contracted the virus. That followed news that his senior advisor, Hope Hicks, also had tested positive for Covid-19.

The president’s diagnosis, the most serious known health threat to a sitting American president in decades, comes as global cases of Covid-19 pass 34 million. More than 1 million individuals have perished from the disease, including 207,808 in the U.S. as of Friday, according to figures compiled by John Hopkins University.

Separately, LabCorp said it received an FDA EUA for the use of “matrixed pooling” of samples collected with its at home Covid-19 test collection kits, which will allow the company to test larger groups of samples at one time and also reduce demand on labs that need to process one test at a time.

Shares of LabCorp ended the trading day Thursday down 0.72% at $186.91.