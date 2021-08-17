August 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: RH Is Not a Furniture Store, It's an Experience
Jim Cramer: RH Is Not a Furniture Store, It's an Experience
Publish date:

La-Z-Boy Stock: Company Hit by Shipping and Commodity Costs

Furniture maker posts mixed results for fiscal first quarter as revenue tops expectations but profit misses.
Author:

La-Z-Boy  (LZB) - Get Report said Tuesday that rising shipping and materials costs have forced it to impose surcharges on pending dealer orders as it reported a lower-than-expected profit but stronger-than-expected revenue for the latest quarter.

In the fiscal 2022 first quarter ended July 24, the company reported net income attributable to La-Z-Boy of $24.57 million, or 54 cents a share, up from $4.8 million, or 10 cents a share, last year.

The FactSet analyst consensus called for 56 cents in the latest quarter.

Revenue totaled a quarterly record of $524.78 million, up 84% from the pandemic-depressed total of $285.46 million a year ago.

Analysts estimated revenue of $485.9 million for the latest quarter.

TheStreet Recommends

La-Z-Boy recently stood at $34.30, up 0.3% in after-hours trading. The stock has slumped 14% in the six months through Tuesday’s close.

"While we increased our production capacity in the period, we also continue to navigate our way through a volatile environment, including rapidly escalating commodity and freight costs, which have not shown signs of abating,” said Chief Executive Melinda D. Whittington.

“To mitigate these historic rising costs, we took additional pricing actions in the quarter and, for the first time, imposed a surcharge on pending dealer orders in our backlog to help mitigate these significant cost increases in the near term."

Chief Financial Officer Bob Lucian said, "With the initiatives we are executing, we expect margin performance to begin to improve in the second quarter, finishing the full fiscal year with a consolidated non-GAAP operating margin at or near double digits.

“Over the last two quarters, we returned $79 million in value to our shareholders through share repurchases.” 

Tags
terms:
EarningsRetail
Kroger
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: 23andMe, Kroger, Monday.com

Clean Energy Fuels Lead
INVESTING

Clean Energy Signs Slew of New Deals With Cities, Private Companies

Krispy Kreme Lead
INVESTING

Krispy Kreme Climbs on Mixed Q2 Results

Caleres Steps Up on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat
INVESTING

How To Tell When To Sell Stocks

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
MARKETS

Stocks End Lower on Retail Sales Drop, Pandemic Concerns

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood Initiated With Buy Rating at Redburn Partners

Walmart Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Trading Walmart After Earnings

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) Stock Closed Sharply Higher on Q3 Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Schnitzer Steel Agrees to Buy Columbus Recycling Assets