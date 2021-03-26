5 Top Stock Gainers Friday: L Brands, Telos, Magnachip

L Brands, Telos, Magnachip, Banco Santander and Root are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were rising Friday amid progress on vaccine distribution and rising optimism about a strong economic recovery.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Friday:

1. L Brands | Increase 5.7%

L Brands (LB) - Get Report climbed after the parent of Victoria's Secret raised its first-quarter guidance as sales got a shot in the arm from government stimulus checks, easing COVID-19 restrictions and other factors.

L Brands said it now expects first-quarter earnings to range from 85 cents to $1 a share, up from a previous range of 55 cents to 65 cents.

2. Telos | Increase 19.5%

Telos (TLS) - Get Report surged after the cybersecurity company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations and provided strong first-quarter and full-year guidance.

BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman, who has an outperform rating on the stock, raised his price target to $40 from $24.

3. Magnachip Semiconductor | Increase 27.5%

Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) - Get Report was soaring after the company agreed to be acquired by Wise Road Capital in a take-private transaction valued at $1.4 billion.

Magnachip's board unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of the year.

4. Banco Santander | Increase 18.6%

Banco Santander (BSBR) - Get Report rose after the financial services company said that it intends to buy all remaining shares of its Mexico subsidiary that it doesn't already own.

Analysts as Goldman Sachs and Citi initiated coverage of the stock with buy ratings, and Bank of America boosted its rating to neutral from underperform.

5. Root | Increase 16.9%

Shares of Root (ROOT) - Get Report advanced after Citron Research published a report calling the online auto insurance platform a big-time bargain with disruptive technology.