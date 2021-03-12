L Brands Surges on First-Quarter Guidance, Debt Repayment Plan

L Brands boosts its first-quarter guidance and plans to reinstate its dividend.

L Brands shares were higher Friday after the parent of Victoria's Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works raised its first-quarter guidance and unveiled steps to repay debt, buy back shares and reinstate its annual dividend.

Shares of the Columbus, Ohio, company at last check were 6.1% higher at $59.26.

L Brands said in a statement that the board had authorized repayment of $1.04 billion of debt by calling $285 million of bonds outstanding due Feb. 15, 2022, and $750 million of secured bonds outstanding due July 1, 2025.

The company issued the call on March 12 and expects to use $1.1 billion in cash to complete the repayment.

The board also approved a new $500 million share buyback plan, replacing a previously authorized plan with $79 million remaining.

In addition, the board signed off on reinstating L Brand's annual dividend at 60 cents a share, beginning with the quarterly dividend to be paid in June.

The company also increased its first-quarter guidance to a range of 55 cents to 65 cents a share, up from earlier guidance of 35 cents to 45 cents a share. The FactSet consensus calls for earnings of 43 cents a share.

L Brands has scheduled its first-quarter conference call for May 20.

"While the current environment still presents uncertainty, we have raised our earnings guidance for the first quarter due to strong sales and margin results quarter-to-date, which also contributed to an improvement in our expectations for the remainder of the quarter,” Chief Executive Andrew Meslow said in a statement.

Board Chairwoman Sarah Nash said the company "took a series of actions throughout 2020 to improve financial and operational performance, which led to record third- and fourth quarter results, increased liquidity, and a year-end cash balance of $3.9 billion."

In March 2020, L Brands said that it was suspending its dividend and furloughing most store staff as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, L Brands reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and offered upbeat first-quarter guidance as operating profit more than doubled at Victoria’s Secret.