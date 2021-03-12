TheStreet
5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: L Brands, Nordstrom, Denny's

L Brands, Nordstrom, Denny's, Macys and Boeing are five top stock gainers for Friday.
Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Wednesday:

1. L Brands | Percentage Increase 7.8%

L Brands  (LB) - Get Report shares were higher after the parent of Victoria's Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works raised its first-quarter guidance and unveiled steps to repay debt, buy back shares and reinstate its annual dividend. 

First-quarter earnings are expected to range from 55 cents to 65 cents a share, up from earlier guidance of 35 cents to 45 cents.

2. Nordstrom | Percentage Increase 8.3%

Nordstrom  (JWN) - Get Report advanced after Jefferies initiated coverage on shares of the upscale department store chain with a buy rating and a price target of $48.

Analyst Stephanie Wissink said in an investor's note that she sees "the making of transformation" in the Seattle company's model and said Nordstrom was "implementing hyperpersonalized, data-driven localized strategies."

3. Denny's | Percentage Increase 5.3%

Shares of Denny's  (DENN) - Get Report climbed after Stephens analyst James Rutherford upgraded shares of the restaurant chain to overweight from equal weight with a price target of $24, up from $19. 

"Now that we are nearing the end of the deepest pandemic impacts, it is time to get off the sidelines," he said, noting that consensus estimates on fiscal 2020 are among the most conservative in his full-service coverage.

4. Macy's | Percentage Increase 7.6%

Macy's  (M) - Get Report  rose after Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink described the retailer - along with Nordstrom and Kohl's  (KSS) - Get Report - as department store "survivors with modest sales leakage." 

Wissink expects a return to physical retail in 2021 and assumes the stores will eventually recover 85% to 90% of pre-COVID store sales. She sees the group needing to position for extended competitive intensity by leveraging digital, partnerships, and off-price offerings to help to balance risk.

5. Boeing | Percentage Increase 6.3%

Boeing  (BA) - Get Report shares advanced after the Chicago aerospace giant said it received a buy order for 24 737-8 jets from investment firm 777 Partners. 

The deal also includes purchase rights for another 60 planes. The 737-8 can fly 3,550 nautical miles, about 600 miles farther than its predecessor.


