TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

L Brands Names New CEO at Victoria's Secret

L Brands replaced the CEO at the Victoria's Secret division after just two years.
Author:
Publish date:

L Brands  (LB) - Get Report replaced the chief executive of its Victoria’s Secret lingerie unit less than two years into his tenure.

The Columbus, Ohio, retailing company has suffered from Founder Leslie Wexner’s association with the deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein and early on from the coronavirus pandemic. 

The shift of women's preferences away from racy couture also has hit Victoria’s Secret over the past few years.

But the stock has jumped since June amid an earnings rebound. L Brands recently traded at $39.17, down 1.5%, but it has more than doubled year to date.

As for the personnel changes, Martin Waters was named CEO of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, succeeding John Mehas, who had taken the post in February 2019.

Waters joined L Brands in 2008 as head of the international division. Previously, he was managing director for Boots International, the European health and beauty retailer.

Morningstar analyst Jaime Katz was impressed with L Brands’ earnings report last week.

“In a knockout third quarter, no-moat L Brands posted stunning results that included 14% sales and 28% comp (direct and store) growth metrics, as spot-on assortment connected with customers,” she wrote in a commentary.

“The most noteworthy result from L Brands' third quarter was in its operating margin improvement, with 1,440 basis points of expansion, to 18%. For reference, third-quarter operating metrics have averaged 8% over the last five years. … 

"0We plan to lift our $29 fair value estimate by a high-single-digit rate in response to recent outperformance and sales momentum going into the holiday season.”

Tags
terms:
ApparelRetail
Tesla Lead
INVESTING

How High Can Tesla Go? Let's Look at the Chart

15 salesforce  Bjorn Bakstad : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Salesforce Reportedly Kicks Tires on Slack Acquisition

Nordstrom Bulls Are in Control - Here's Where the Stock Can Go Now
INVESTING

Slack Technologies, Nordstrom: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Diego Maradona Lead
SPORTS

Diego Maradona, Argentina World Cup Star, Dies at 60

Why Do Investors Care About Black Friday?
MARKETS

Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on Black Friday?

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Dragging Down Transports, CNBC Contributors Discuss
INVESTING

Delta Air Lines’ Pilots Agree to Pay Cuts to Avoid Furloughs Until 2022

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS

Dow Falls Below 30,000; Salesforce Down on Report of Slack Interest

Tesla's Made-in-China Model Y Launch Imminent After Resounding Success Of Model 3 Among Mainland Buyers
INVESTING

Tesla to Recall 9,537 Vehicles Including Model X and Model Y