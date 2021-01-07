TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

L Brands Posts Robust Holiday Sales and Lifts Guidance

Victoria's Secret parent L Brands says holiday sales exceed its own forecasts as it lifts fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
Author:
Publish date:

Victoria's Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works parent L Brands  (LB) - Get Report said Thursday that holiday sales exceeded its own expectations and the company raised its fourth-quarter per-share earnings guidance.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said sales for the nine-week holiday period through Jan. 2, were $3.84 billion, while same-store sales rose 5%. At Victoria's Secret, same-store sales fell 9%. Bath & Body Works' same-store sales were up 17%.

The company said it now expects fourth-quarter earnings of between $2.70 and $2.80 a share, significantly above current FactSet consensus forecasts of $1.97. Sales are expected to add up to $4.8 billion, according to analysts pooled by FactSet. 

"We are very pleased with our holiday results, which significantly exceeded our initial expectations, driven by an increase in profitability at both Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret," CEO Andrew Meslow said in a statement.

L Brands swung to a third-quarter profit in November, highlighted by a 55% jump in sales of Bath & Body Works personal-hygiene products including soap and hand sanitizer that helped offset a drop in sales of Victoria's Secret clothing and lingerie.

Sales were $3.06 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 31, well above analysts' forecasts of $2.7 billion, driven in large part by surging e-commerce sales at both brands, L Brands said.

L Brands had been struggling with its Victoria's Secret brand even before the pandemic. The company last February cut a $525 million deal to sell the brand to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners, just weeks before the pandemic struck. 

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb . 24. Shares of L Brands were down 0.57% at $43.30 in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock has gained 142% in the past 12 months.

As US Congress Considers Delisting Chinese Companies, Wall Street Looks To Step In And Police Itself
MARKETS

Biden, Trump, Capitol Chaos, Twitter, Plug Power - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
INVESTING

Dow Futures Extend Gain As Congress Certifies Biden Election Victory Following Capitol Hill Riots; Trump Vows 'Orderly Transition'

Jim Cramer: I Want Walgreens-Rite Aid Deal to Come Together or Fall Apart Soon
INVESTING

Walgreens Boots Tops Q1 Earnings Forecast, Sees 2021 Growth Despite Pandemic Challenges

Las Vegas Sands CEO Adelson Faces Questioning in Israel's Netanyahu Probe
INVESTING

Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson Takes Medical Leave

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond is putting some stores to sleep.
INVESTING

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Slump After Disappointing Q3 Earnings

credit card trend robot sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Watch for These Big Changes to Credit Cards in 2021

emergency ambulance deaths sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

What Kills the Most People in the World Every Day

Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

CureVac Shares Surge on Covid Vaccine Partnership With Bayer