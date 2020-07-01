Kroger Home Coronavirus Test Kit Cleared for Emergency Use

Kroger received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its home test kit for coronavirus.

Kroger (KR) - Get Report received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a home Covid-19 test kit.

“The testing solution combines the safety and convenience of at-home sample collection with the expert guidance of a telehealth consultation to help improve the quality of the collection process,” the country’s largest grocery store chain said in a statement.

The kit will initially be available for Kroger workers, based on medical need, beginning this week. Kroger is partnering with clinical laboratory Gravity Diagnostics.

The Cincinnati company plans to rapidly expand the availability of the kits to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks, with a goal of processing up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.

"Over the past few months, Kroger Health has been providing Americans with access to Covid-19 testing through community test sites across the country,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

“However, we've observed some individuals do not have access to transportation or live near these community testing locations. To help ease this burden and provide greater accessibility, we will be offering a home testing solution.”

A licensed healthcare professional will supervise the tests. “The process is simple and is available at no cost to eligible patients who meet established clinical criteria for likely Covid-19 infection or exposure,” Kroger said.

The kit includes a nasal swab, transport vial, instruction sheet, prepaid shipping label, and packing materials for return shipment of the sample to the laboratory.

Kroger shares recently traded at $33.93, up 0.2%. They have gained 12% over the past three months.