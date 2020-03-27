Kroger to Hire Another 20,000 Workers After Recently Adding 23,500

Kroger, the No. 1 U.S. grocer, is hiring another 20,000 people after recently hiring 23,500. It said that it expedited its hiring process to help fill "America's growing employment needs."

Kroger's announcement comes just a day after the U.S. recorded the most additional jobless claims in a week, nearly 3.3 million, in its history.

The Cincinnati company said it was hiring workers from sectors hardest-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, like restaurants, hotels and food service.

"Kroger's top priority continues to be uplifting our associates and serving our communities, whether that's by ensuring customers always can find food and products on our shelves or by providing a nearly immediate job opportunity to help an unemployed person to begin working again," Senior Vice President Tim Massa said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, Kroger said, it sped up the time between application and employment and is now able to onboard new employees in an average of 72 hours.

Kroger said that its HR department has been working seven days a week to quickly recruit and interview new staff.

The company said its average hourly wage is $15, or $20 when benefits are factored in.

"During this time of uncertainty, Kroger is committed to remaining a constant. We have a responsibility to our associates, customers and communities, and we will continue to be here … for any need," Massa said.

At last check Kroger shares were trading up 0.6% at $29.18.