December 14, 2021
Kroger Reportedly Ends Covid-Leave Benefit for Unvaccinated Staff

Kroger  (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, the country’s biggest grocery store chain, is getting rid of some Covid-related benefits for its unvaccinated workers.

The news came last week in a memo to Kroger staff obtained by The Wall Street Journal. The company had about 460,000 workers as of Jan. 31.

Kroger will stop giving two weeks of paid emergency leave to unvaccinated employees who catch Covid, unless local law requires it. 

In addition, the company will impose a $50 monthly fee on health insurance for unvaccinated managers and other nonunion workers.

The federal government last month unveiled rules to require employers with 100 or more employees to ensure that by Jan. 4 their workers are either vaccinated or take weekly Covid tests.

Multiple legal challenges against the rules have arisen, so it’s unclear whether they will be implemented.

A Kroger spokeswoman told the Journal that the Cincinnati chain’s changes are designed to make its workplace and staff healthier. Unvaccinated employees can take paid time off or apply for unpaid leave, she said.

Kroger has been offering employees a $100 payment to get vaccinated, the paper reported.

Morningstar analyst Zain Akbari puts fair value at $85 for Kroger. “While we do not believe the respite from price competition that the U.S. grocery sector has seen during the pandemic will last, we believe that pure-play firms can carve out durable competitive advantages,” he wrote in a commentary last week.

“We see Kroger as better positioned than Sprouts  (SFM) - Get Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. Report and Albertsons  (ACI) - Get Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A Report, resulting in a narrow-moat rating that the other two chains do not garner….

“Private-label assortments, data analytics capabilities, and omnichannel fulfillment investments can provide ways to withstand relentless price pressure. In each of these areas, we believe Kroger is more capable than fellow large grocer Albertsons.”

Kroger stock recently traded at $45.25, down 0.8%.

