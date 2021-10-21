Krispy Kreme Stock Dunked on HSBC Downgrade to Hold

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) - Get Krispy Kreme Report stock took a dunking Thursday after HSBC downgraded the popular donut chain to hold from buy.

Shares of the Charlotte, N.C., company at last check were down 1.1% to $13.77.

Analyst Carlos Laboy, who has a $14 price target on the shares, said in a research note that DNUT stock is unlikely to rally in the coming months and investors should wait for a better time to jump in.

Krispy Kreme went public in July and closed at $21 a share on its first day of trading, 24% above its initial public offering price of $17.

Its first trade on the Nasdaq was at $16.30, and it traded as low as $15.50.

The IPO price of $17 a share was well below the marketed price range of $21 to $24. The doughnut maker raised $500 million in the offering, below expectations of $640 million.

The popular doughnut chain is controlled by JAB Holding, the Luxembourg group that also owns Panera Bread and Pret A Manger.

In August Truist analyst Bill Chappell lowered the investment firm's price target on Krispy Kreme to $21 a share from $25 but affirmed a buy rating.

The company had a "sweet start" as a publicly traded name, reporting a second-quarter earnings beat and a slight raise while also introducing 2021 guidance that was above consensus estimates, the analyst said.

Chappell said his reduced price target reflected a recent contraction of multiples within consumer growth stocks. But his thesis and his conviction about the company's growth opportunity over the next few years were unchanged.

In September Krispy Kreme said it was being added to the Russell 2000 Index as part of planned third quarter IPO additions to the Russell US Indexes.

Chief Executive Mike Tattersfield said at the time that "Krispy Kreme's inclusion in the Russell 2000 is a meaningful milestone following the successful completion of our IPO in July and is a reflection of our ongoing growth."



Krispy Kreme initially went public 21 years ago during the dot.com bubble and then hit the skids. JAB Holding took Krispy Kreme private in a $1.35 billion deal in 2016.