August 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
How Much are Canceled Flights Costing Airlines?
How Much are Canceled Flights Costing Airlines?
Publish date:

Krispy Kreme Climbs on Mixed Q2 Results

Krispy Kreme reported second-quarter revenue ahead of estimates while earnings missed guidance.
Author:

Shares of Krispy Kreme  (DNUT) - Get Report were rising after hours Tuesday after reporting second quarter results that were ahead of analyst estimates. 

The 83-year old Charlotte, N.C.-based donut company reported second quarter revenue of $349.2 million, a 42.6% increase from a year ago, with earnings of 13 cents per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $333.4 million with earnings of 14 cents per share. 

“These results show the ongoing success from the implementation of our growth strategy,” said CEO Mike Tattersfield. "The second quarter saw great continued momentum in the U.S. and Canada, enhanced by strong ongoing recovery in International."

For the full year, the company expects revenue between $1.34 billion and $1.38 billion. Analysts are expecting the company to report revenue of $1.34 billion. 

TheStreet Recommends

"We are confident in our short and long-term growth targets as we continue to execute on our strategy," Tattersfield said. 

Krispy Kreme, which debuted earlier this year, was rising 1.14% to $14.20 after hours Tuesday. The stock is still below its $17 initial public offering price of $17 per share. 

Revenue in the U.S. and Canada grew to $230.9 million from $184.3 million the previous year. International net revenue grew to $89.2 million from $34.4 million the previous year. 

The doughnut maker raised $500 million in the offering, below expectations of $640 million.

Krispy Kreme sold more than 29 million shares in the IPO, more than the planned sale of 27 million. The stock has a valuation of just below $2.8 billion.

F

What Are Stock Fundamentals? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

La-Z-Boy Lead
INVESTING

La-Z-Boy Stock: Company Hit by Shipping and Commodity Costs

Kroger
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: 23andMe, Kroger, Monday.com

Clean Energy Fuels Lead
INVESTING

Clean Energy Signs Slew of New Deals With Cities, Private Companies

Caleres Steps Up on Second-Quarter Earnings Beat
INVESTING

How To Tell When To Sell Stocks

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
MARKETS

Stocks End Lower on Retail Sales Drop, Pandemic Concerns

Robinhood Lead
INVESTING

Robinhood Initiated With Buy Rating at Redburn Partners

Walmart Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Trading Walmart After Earnings