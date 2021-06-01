TheStreet home
Krispy Kreme Registers IPO, Going Public for Second Time

The donut giant Krispy Kreme said Tuesday that it had filed for an initial public offering, seeking to go public for a second time.
The donut giant Krispy Kreme said Tuesday that it had filed for an initial public offering, seeking to go public for a second time.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., chain said in a statement that the IPO was expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review process.

Krispy Kreme will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol DNUT. 

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Securities, and Citigroup are lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. 

Krispy Kreme said last month that it had confidentially filed the IPO with the SEC.

Founded in 1937, Krispy Kreme posted a net loss of $64.3 million on revenue of $1.12 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 3, 2021. 

The company first went public in 2000 but filed under Chapter 11 of federal bankruptcy law after financial restatements, investigations into its accounting practices and falling sales at some of its franchisees.

The SEC started an inquiry into the accounting irregularities in 2004 and the stock price fell to nearly $1 a share.

JAB Holding, which controls the sandwich-salad-and-coffee chain Pret a Manger and the coffee-and-tea company JDE Peet’s, acquired Krispy Kreme for $1.35 billion in 2016. Closely held JAB also owns Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee, and Au Bon Pain.

JDE Peet’s owns the Peet’s coffee chain and brands such as Senseo, Tassimo, Stumptown and Intelligentsia. It went public last year in Amsterdam.

Last year, the donuts-and-coffee chain Dunkin’ Brands was taken private last year by private-equity firm Inspire Brands in an $11.3 billion deal.

