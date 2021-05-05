TheStreet home
Krispy Kreme Bakes Up Plans for Initial Public Offering

Krispy Kreme confidentially files with regulators for an initial public offering.
Krispy Kreme is preparing to dunk into the market as a public company for the second time, five years after the doughnut maker was taken private. 

The company said in a statement that it had confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

Dogecoin, General Motors, Caesars, Honest Co. - 5 Things You Must Know

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined, Krispy Kreme said, and the initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process.

The company first went public in 2000, but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after financial restatements, investigations into its accounting practices and falling sales at some of its franchisees.

The SEC started an inquiry into the accounting irregularities in 2004 and the stock price fell to nearly $1 a share.

JAB Holding Co., which controls Pret a Manger and JDE Peet’s, acquired Krispy Kreme for $1.35 billion in 2016.

JDE Peet’s owns the Peet’s coffee chain and brands such as Senseo, Tassimo, Stumptown and Intelligentsia and went public last year in Amsterdam, Bloomberg reported.

JAB is an investment vehicle for the Reimanns, heirs to a fortune from an industrial chemicals business and one of Germany’s wealthiest families. 

Earlier this year, Krispy Kreme gave away free glazed doughnuts to anyone who showed a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at a Krispy Kreme store in the United States.

Krispy Kreme opened its first store in North Carolina in 1937 and  now sells its products in 12,000 grocery and convenience stores in the United States and operates nearly 1,400 shops in 33 countries.

Last year, Dunkin’ Brands was taken private last year by private equity company Inspire Brands in a $11.3 billion deal.

In other IPO news, Honest Co.  (HNST) - Get Report, the personal-care brand co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, priced its IPO at $16 a share. It will begin trading Wednesday.

