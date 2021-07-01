TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Krispy Kreme: Why Jim Cramer Isn't Biting Into the IPO
Krispy Kreme: Why Jim Cramer Isn't Biting Into the IPO
Publish date:

Krispy Kreme Moves Higher After Debuting Below IPO Price

Krispy Kreme's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $16.30 a share, below the initial public offering price of $17.
Author:

Krispy Kreme  (DNUT) - Get Report moved higher Thursday after its first trade on the Nasdaq was at $16.30 a share, below the initial public offering price of $17.

The stock at last check was at $18.07 a share, up 6.59%.

The IPO price of $17 a share was well below the marketed price range of $21 to $24.

The doughnut maker raised $500 million in the offering, below expectations of $640 million.

TST Recommends

Krispy Kreme sold more than 29 million shares in the IPO, more than the planned sale of 27 million. The stock has a valuation of just below $2.8 billion.

The popular doughnut chain is owned by JAB Holding, a Luxembourg-based conglomerate that also owns Panera Bread and Pret A Manger. JAB will continue to own nearly 78% of the stock after the IPO.

Krispy Kreme is based in Charlotte.

Krispy Kreme initially went public 21 years ago during the dot-com bubble and then ran into trouble. JAB Holding took Krispy Kreme private in a $1.35 billion deal in 2016.

“Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world,” the company said in its prospectus. “Over its 83-year history, Krispy Kreme has developed a broad consumer base, selling 1.3 billion doughnuts across 30 countries in fiscal 2020,” which ended Jan. 31, 2021.

“As an affordable indulgence enjoyed across cultures, races, and income levels, we believe that Krispy Kreme has the potential to deliver joyful experiences across the world,” the company said.

Krispy Kreme's listing follows the debut of Didi Global  (DIDI) - Get Report, the Chinese ride-hailing giant that debuted on Wednesday, ending up just 1% more than its IPO price of $14.

HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lead
INVESTING

HP Enterprise Higher as Zerto Deal Prompts Analyst Praise

Torrid Lead
INVESTING

Torrid Jumps In Market Debut on NYSE

3 Hot Tech IPOs: West Corp., Marin Software, Model N
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Marin Software, Fast Acquisition, Fiesta

Loss-making Chinese Tesla Rival Nio Expands New American Depositary Shares Sale, Raises US$428 Million On Strong Demand
INVESTING

Tesla Holds Steady as NIO Wavers Despite Strong Deliveries - Chart

Hertz Restatement Throws 2014 Plan In Doubt
INVESTING

Hertz Drops From Opening After Emerging From Bankruptcy

Closing Bell: DuPont Drives Dow's Gains; Dow Ends at Another Record For Day Nine
MARKETS

S&P 500 Advances to a Record High and Oil Prices Rally

Mixed Outcomes for La Jolla Pharma Shock Drug Fuels Debate Over Sales Potential
INVESTING

Citius Pharma Tumbles as Panel Suggests Antibiotic Trial Continue

Novavax Lead
INVESTING

Novavax COVID Vaccine Candidate Shows 86.3% Efficacy Vs. Alpha Variant