Kraft Heinz Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast Sees 'Significant Progress' in Turnaround

Kraft Heinz said it will pay a 40 cent dividend after topping Q4 earnings forecasts amid what it called "significant progress" in its ongoing turnaround plans.

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday and said it hopes to make "significant progress" in its ongoing turnaround this year.

Kraft Heinz said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at 72 cents per share, down 14.3% from the same period last year but 5 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, the company said, slipped 5.7% to $6.5 billion, falling just shy of analysts' estimates of a $6.6 billion tally.

“While our 2019 results were disappointing, we closed the year with performance consistent with our expectations, and driven by factors we anticipated,” said CEO Miguel Patricio. "We have taken critical actions over the past six months to re-establish visibility and control over the business. And we remain convinced Kraft Heinz has the potential to achieve best-in-class financial performance as we begin transforming our capabilities and making necessary investments in our brands based on deep consumer insights."

"Our turnaround will take time, but we expect to make significant progress in 2020, laying a strong foundation for future growth,” he added.

Kraft Heinz share were marked little changed in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $30.02 each.