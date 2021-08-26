Kopin Stock Rises After Founder Picks Up 50,000 Shares

Shares of Kopin (KOPN) - Get Report rose more than 10% Thursday after Chairman, President and CEO John Fan bought $272,500 worth of shares, according to a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of the Westborough, Massachusetts. company rose 10.15% to $5.97 on Thursday.

Fan, the company's founder, purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of $5.45 on

Aug. 24, according to the filing. The transaction increased the directly owned shares by 0.9% to 5.55 million shares.

Stocks Fall as Federal Reserve Summit Kicks Off and Kabul Blast Raises Caution

Shares of the electronics manufacturer have dropped 22% in the past month.

For the quarter ended June 26, Kopin's net loss narrowed to $3.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $7.9 million, or 9 cents a share, in the year ago period.

Total revenue for the fiscal second quarter rose 12% to $9.9 million from $8.8 million in the same period a year ago.

Kopin, a developer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, has a market cap of $495.8 million.

Kopin produces high-resolution microdisplays and subsystems for defense, enterprise and consumer augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality systems.

Strongest Semiconductor Stocks to Buy That Aren’t Nvidia